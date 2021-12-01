Sapan Kay Cee needs no introduction as far as the National Capital is concerned. She has remained a politician working with the Indian National Congress apart from being a social worker and activist in the city. Her decade’s of exposure in politics has made the lady also work as a political consultant for different political parties. She has also embarked with her own social work group called Youth Services for Peace; she has undertaken a couple of programs for youth and ladies. Her work in the healthcare domain in terms of awareness about different diseases and quality of work also speaks a lot about the performance of the lady in Delhi.

She has also remained part of the national-level campaign called Swachh Bharat wherein she worked in different areas. She has remained active in the areas of women empowerment as well wherein she is helping many girls in youth wellness, environment and education along with the health domain along with the relevant initiatives.

Her biggest achievement so far remains her exceptional work in the village Pandukeshwar in Uttarakhand under the Prime Minister Adarsh Gram Yojana. She has remained instrumental in getting away from the losses the village has made during the state tragedy in 2015.

The tragedy that has smashed the entire infrastructure of the village by gutting away the schools, roads, bridges, the health centres and many more things, she adopted the village, bringing peace and prosperity back in it. She carried out her social work under the said scheme and gave life back to the village and the people living there. She, being a religious person, loves to visit different spiritual places and her heart is also open for helping everyone in distress. With this she has carved her niche hard in the domain of social work and is prospering well in her political career.