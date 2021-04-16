Nathalie - ‘You won’t forget her name’

Nathalie Miranda is a fully-fledged soul belter; a power-house vocalist with a stunning 4-octave range. Her voice is a real adrenaline rush. She engages daily with her numerous fans on social media and performs special live streams and exclusive online performances. In ‘Battle Scars’, she sings ‘you won’t forget my name’... it’s very hard to forget that voice!

It’s no surprise that she has gained the reputation of an artist who is ahead of her time. Her distinctive vocal style defines her signature sound as an artist. Artists like Nathalie Miranda are truly a rare find. Her work in singles ‘Poltergeist’, ‘Catch-22’, but particularly her new single ‘‘Battle Scars’, is really something else. Apart from releasing her own music, she works on various major and independent projects from her home studio. Nathalie is one of the very few artists who does whatever it takes to gain momentum in the music industry.

Life Lesson Quote

‘Feel the fear and do it anyway’, says Nathalie Miranda. ‘This is a book by Susan Jeffers and it totally changed my perspective on life. The book is amazing, but the title and my choice of ‘life lesson quote’ is so powerful. Until recently, I had a part-time day job and I had been contemplating leaving it for some time. Over Covid lockdown here in London, I happened to read this book and it opened my eyes to certain habits that I’d been falling into, which ultimately left me stuck in a rut.’ This quote inspired Nathalie to take risks, to take a leap, and to leave her job. But it’s so much more than that in reality. ‘We all create barriers in our lives through fear, and once we realise that we created them ourselves, it’s so much easier to break them down.’

Nathalie thanks her fans in her recent Instagram post saying that ‘Being an independent musician is not easy. There are times when I feel like giving up, and I have to push through those doubts and keep my focus on the goal. But I love what I do; it’s my passion...so it’s not really work. It’s following my dreams. Thank you all for helping me get closer to achieving my dreams’.’