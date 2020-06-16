Neva Failin’ Hip Hop Rise in Atlanta

Neva Failin’ born in Selma, Alabama moved to Atlanta when he was six. Accompanied by his sister and single mother, time were not always the best growing up. Luckily most of his family were relocating to Atlanta around the same time and they kept a tight support system to help the transition. Neva Failin’ was not your typical choir boy when he arrived, his mom and other family members sometimes described him as the problem child. He’d always have a teacher calling home or be getting suspended for fighting. Moving from a small town to the city is definitely a hard transition for most but unlike most he would not shy away from the challenge.

By the age of 11, Neva Failin’ had already been to five or six different schools and was in desperate need of some type of structure for his coming years. He was always family oriented persons and loved watching sports. He had not been able to participate in sports or intramural due to his classroom behavior, he was a constant class clown to say the least. It was his sixth grade year when his mother had enough of the suspensions and numerous expulsions that she thought she’s try something different. His 7th grade year he would have to move from the westside of Atlanta and attend school him Kennesaw, a suburban city north of Atlanta. Everything was different about Kennesaw, the cars they drove, the mansion like houses and it seemed like the kids were kids again. At first he had to get used to no fights at the bus stop, not constantly interrupting class and having peer support him, true culture shock to say the least.

Neva Failin’ would quickly fit in with the sport enthusiasts and start playing basketball and football more often, still not able to play recreationally due to his past transgressions he’d make amends to that soon enough. Finally finishing middle school with some of the best grades he’s ever attained, he was finally granted the ability to play sports at Harrison High School in Kennesaw, Ga.

Neva Failin’ has and still currently has a deep passion for basketball and football, he would play both at Harrison High but would take his football talents to the collegiate level. If you asked him, “College was 1 huge party.” He says they literally went to football weight training directly from the bars some morning. You would think that would have had an extremely negative effect on his play but it did not, his energy was everything it is today, just lively! Playing every game his freshman year at Georgia Southern University was a feat most college players could not attain. Football had been his life so long where he didn’t know anything else.

Early in his sophomore year in college, Neva Failin’ discovered means to start recording himself and eventually turn into a full time recording artist. To the surprise of everyone else, the transition was virtually seem-less. He went from working out everyday to writing music to now not even needing to write anything down to create a hit song. He described the transition very well, “I loved football but I didn’t think I had full control over it, with my music, I am the control, I don’t have to be drafted, I can sign myself through my efforts.” Neva Failin’ has always had a bright entrepreneurial spirit.

Today his career is looking very promising, seemingly collating with some of the biggest talent in the industry on a daily bashes makes him one of the most popular figures in Atlanta today. There’s no limit for the young artist/entrepreneur, he is a great example if how coal is pressured to make a diamond. Fir more updates on Neva Failin’, visit him on social media @Nevafailin and don’t forget get to subscribe to him website as well at www.nevafailin.com.