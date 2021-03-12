What the world needs right now? It is music that inspires happiness, friendship, affection, and good feelings, as well as positive thought, memory, and imagination. Nick Riguardi of Rooftop Trees band is trying to do the same. He is a highly talented artist and listening to their music just soothes the soul.

Rooftop Trees Band, New York is a collective of artists that are trying to spread organic synchronised feel-good music. Music is all about fire for Nick; "I want to convey my perspective of music in my own unique way," he says of music. The band was formed in NewYork city and it was named after finding that where there isn’t much room for trees in the city, but you can find them on rooftops and if you lose it, a tree can be your rooftop.

A song Summer on the Jersey Shore, featuring Shannon Pahler of the Rooftop Trees Band was released in 2019 and became the first single by the band to pass 1.35 million views. The song was intended to highlight the band's passion and style. Nick became a common recognized face and was seen on "Hot 97", iHeart Radio, MusicXclusives and several others.

Before the band, Nick used to play music in the church, predominantly for five years. He shares that church made him a better musician, “Learning the songs for the church made me disciplined, and it made me realise that all of these songs are essentially the same, overall it helped me learn instruments more abstractly”. Approaching music from a point of view of black and white helped him get the hold of music deeply. However, Nick has always written little songs that he enjoys, and the band became the vehicle through which he could do something universal.

The band formed in 2018, when Grammy and Oscar winner Robert L. Smith (Lady Gaga, Aerosmith) recorded and produced their debut album "Make a Road" at Sound on Sound Recordings in Montclair, New Jersey. They began touring extensively throughout the tri-state area after this recording, and in addition to the release of "Make a Road" in the fall of 2019, they've released four music videos to date (Summer on the Jersey Shore, Orchard, Autumn to Spring, and Sooner or Later), which have received nearly 70,000 views combined. They recorded their second album at Grand Street Recording in Brooklyn in the summer of 2020, and they plan to release it before the end of the year. The song “Summer on the Jersey Shore” was a major hit and for the listeners it was just pure bliss, like a messenger of happiness.

The songs have a soulful quality to them and provide pure entertainment. For the band these are the mediums to communicate their ideas to the world. Getting into a band helped Nick grow exponentially as he says, when you’re writing just by yourself one can make excuses and there's no one really to hold you accountable, it's easy just to pat yourself on the back and say that was good. But working in any group like Rooftop Trees “It always keeps us on track to be the best we can be, because the critical mouth is typically the one that pushes you to improve” says Nick. The band members have each other's back and strive to be the best, this is what 's making this band a great success.

Every time Rooftop Trees Band performs, they end up creating something special that resonates with their fans and music lovers. That's why they want to keep doing it for as long as they can. A song becomes a hit with how the tune and lyrics connect with people. The band is riding on the waves and living their lives to the fullest. Let's keep an eye on what the sea holds for them in the future.

As the music climate continues to evolve it is clear that it will require initiative and hard work from those who wish to stay on top. One thing is for sure, however the space changes, it is certain that the Rooftop Trees Band will be there, leading the charge.