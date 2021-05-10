Entrepreneur and e-commerce expert Nick Von has a special set of skills that allows him to scale his companies dramatically over a given period of time. Last year, he was able to sell his e-commerce business that he started with a friend when they were only 15 years of age, for $18 million.

He is currently the founder of inboxprofits.io, a digital company that specializes in email marketing for e-commerce. His company has successfully helped hundreds of six to eight-figure e-commerce stores increase their revenues by 15-35% with zero spend on advertisements. His vast experience handling e-commerce has prepared him greatly for his current venture. Most of his clients are those that are already earning $250k a month in sales. He is more than able to multiply their revenues by using his unique marketing methods.

One of his strengths, as an entrepreneur, is preparing brands for potential acquisition. Having sold his own company in the past for a handsome amount, he helps companies grow their revenue and sell equity to interested clients.

Nick Von also owns metatron.io, a full-service agency with big celebrity clients and brands. Overall, he has effectively generated more than $50 million in e-commerce sales.

Nick Von got into entrepreneurship early, by programming servers, on a popular game called Minecraft. He started this as a young boy at age of 11. This jump-started his journey as an entrepreneur. From trading in high school to creating software, he saw the potential of running his own business full-time and dropped out of high school. Shortly afterwards he flew to Los Angeles for a meeting and since then has never left.

Just recently, Nick Von launched a new record label with Chet Hanks & Armen Dellalian called All Praise Records. He also does a lot of marketing for album releases, making his new venture the perfect addition to his growing business portfolio. One of his full-service companies offers a vast variety of services, from manufacturing to processing, marketing, and design, making it very easy and convenient for clients who wish to launch a new brand. Doing this allows his clients to focus on their careers, while he handles the business and monetization side of things.

As a brand accelerator, Nick Von is the next big thing to watch out for in the digital marketing industry.