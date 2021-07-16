The TVC featuring Randeep Hooda is about being better version of yourself and try to achieve more in life...

OK Life Care is a direct selling company, it has many consumers products and Health Care Products.The company is headquartered in Rohtak, Haryana. This company was started in the year 2016 by Dr. Jogender Singh, who is an International medalist in Boxing and also founder of OPJS University.

OK Life Care has released a TVC featuring Bollywood star Randeep Hooda. The TVC is about becoming a better version

of yourself in a effortless way and being comfortable under your own skin. It is about having power

and being able to share it with the people who let you achieve it in the first place.

The brand believes that Randeep Hooda is the perfect celebrity to narrate the story of OK Life Care’s “Better U”

philosophy and belief as his personality and values perfectly align and blend in with that of the brand. The brand TVC

will be shown in 5 different languages namely Hindi, Telugu, Bengali, Odia, and Punjabi. The brand film has captured Hooda’s tryst with success and depicts his journey of discovering and redefining what success means to him.

Dinesh Saharan, chief executive officer, OK Life Care, said, “Our association with Randeep Hooda will further

reinforce what our brand Better U stands for and believes in, and lend our consumers greater brand bonding,

trust and dependability.”

"I am thrilled and proud to represent a brand such as Better U whose ethos

and brand philosophy involves redefining success. The brand's communication truly reflects my belief

that the path to success lies in choosing the untrodden course. The brand film evokes people to introspect

and rethink what Better means to them to enable them to genuinely became a better version of themselve," Hooda said.