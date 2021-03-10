Transforming the game and changing the status quo may sound simple and straightforward, but it involves a process that mashes skill with brilliance, perseverance, and creativity. Not only does an individual or enterprise need to possess the right abilities, but they must also have the attitude to face adversities. Becoming a vessel of transformation is not an easy feat. But for those who are brimming with passion, purpose, and precision, they have the unparalleled capacity to catalyze change and make a difference. One such power player is Peter Lopez, the revolutionary writer, coach, and founder of Publify Press.

Heralded as a progressive front runner in the publishing space, Peter Lopez banks on his passion-driven purpose and years of experience to create a brilliant alternative for authors and aspiring writers across the world. With his state-of-the-art publishing mechanism, he plans to change the game by pushing for more beneficial reforms and guaranteeing massive benefits. For this reason, Publify Press bloomed into existence.

Meticulously established to serve the needs of aspiring writers and authors across the literary space, Publify Press takes pride in its incredible track record of helping authors get what they rightfully deserve. This trailblazing publishing company sets itself apart by promoting fair and just treatment to its writers.

Unlike other publishing companies, Publify Press boasts colors that exude care and compassion. Instead of calling its writers and authors as clients, it treats these equally tenacious and competent individuals as partners while religiously working with them to achieve their common goal. To simply put, the company centers its pursuits according to the wants and needs of the brains behind published pieces.

At the core of Publify Press lies its mission of transforming the status quo across the space. Since time immemorial, the publishing industry is run by a conventional model that leaves authors and writers at a disadvantage. Authors have dedicated their lives to creating masterful pieces only to leave these with a portion of their hard-earned wealth. For this reason, Peter Lopez felt the need to pivot the industry and launch an enterprise that focuses on maximizing benefits and allows authors to keep a hundred percent of their royalties. Thus, Publify Press was created to become a vessel of transformation for writers across the space.

Needless to say, Publify Press would not have reached impressive heights had it not been for its visionary founder, Peter Lopez. Having spent more than a decade of his life mastering the trade, this innovative thinker has managed to hold a position at the summit while keeping the company’s author-partners at ease. Publify is not only a product of his persistent desire to transform, but it is a catapulting device for his passion for propelling people towards achieving their dreams. Indeed, this company is designed to transcend limits and break barriers.

In the coming years, Peter Lopez seeks to amplify his company’s mission by expanding its reach to more entrepreneurs, authors, and aspiring writers across the space. He hopes to help more people and push them towards achieving their goals.