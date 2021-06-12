June is celebrated as Pride Month every year across the globe. Even though section 377 has been thrashed in India, there are other difficulties that the community as a whole still faces and one of them is marriage. FYI, same-sex marriage is still illegal in our country. This is more like we are celebrating their pride, but are in no mood to give them the basic rights. However, even after this, many LGBTQ+ couples have gotten married abroad to prove the power of love. And so, here we list down 5 same-sex weddings that are simply beautiful. Pride Month 2021: Call Me by Your Name, Dance of the 41, Evening Shadows – 5 LGBTQ+ Films To Watch on Netflix India!

Amit Shah and Aditya Madiraju

Aditya and Amit, the Indian-American New Jersey-based couple got married in 2018 and took the internet by storm. They also had a big fat traditional Hindu shaadi at a temple in NJ. Here's a glimpse of their pretty marriage ceremony.

Ayesha Nageshwaran and Katja Hahnloser-Nageshwaran

Nageshwaran and her better half got hitched after knowing each other for almost thirty years. However, their wedding was extra grand as the events took place at not a single but three locales. First a close-knit civil ceremony in Zürich, a reception in Delhi, and finally a desi shaadi in Jaisalmer.

Rachel Shah and Marissa

Love is love and weddings are a perfect way to celebrate it. This same-sex couple namely Rachel and Marissa got married at a farm called, Frutig Farm in Ann Arbor, USA. In the pictures, we can see how their wedding was a blend of cultures. Mesmerising! Pride Month 2021: 7 Popular Bollywood LGBTQ+ Characters From the Last Decade That Left an Indelible Impression!

Colin Mascarenhas and Andrew

Colin and Andrew met via a dating app in Chicago. While the former was an NRI, the latter connected to Indian culture and that is how the two souls clicked with each other. The couple got married in 2019 which was all about mehendi, haldi, sangeet, English wedding and more.

Sundeep Dosanjh and Sharath Puttichanda

Last but not the least, this same-sex couple had tied the knot on September 25, 2020, in a Sikh wedding ceremony that was a dreamy affair. They also had a second wedding, the next day as per Sharath's family tradition. Their wedding went viral in no time.

That's it, guys! These are some of the same-sex LGBTQIA+ weddings which will make you believe that love has no gender. We live in 2021, and it is high time that the law makes gay weddings legal in India. Happy Pride everyone. Stay tuned!

