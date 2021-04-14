Professor Sir Manuel Freire-Garabal y Núñez is one of the men who surprised me the most because of his professional career and humbleness.

He is a lawyer and journalist and has two Doctor Honoris Causa degrees. He is a professor and senior advisor at various universities in Asia-Pacific and North America. He belongs to high scientific academies and societies. He is a contributor to different IVY League universities, media and multinational companies. Besides, he has been a participant in the World Economic Forum.

He is a globally recognized individual. He has been honoured for his contributions to America's progress and outstanding service between his multiple accolades. The Governors and secretaries of Kentucky and Arkansas have conferred him the highest civil honours to a non-US citizen. After his social support during COVID-19 with Dr Luis Suarez, he received honorary credentials as a community service policeman, endorsed by the United States Federal Government. In 2021 he was honoured by the City of North Miami Beach. In Peru, The Tourism Magazine Dstinos Internacional named him the "Humanitarian Person of the Year".

In 2019 he founded Al-Khalifa Business School (AKBS), a UK-based educational company, considered one of the fastest-growing internationally accredited learning institutes in 2020, whose online courses listed among the top of their category.

AKBS arises intending to create innovation in business learning in different business areas such as agriculture, media, health, law, arts and economics with flexible programs to help study from anywhere. AKBS offers distance education with self-paced programs online and developed in the workplace through their different executive education programs and networking opportunities.

AKBS is present in 73 international locations in more than 37 countries, developing Higher Education programs for the future with different experts in Profitable Business and Industries, trying to develop a better World for the new generations.

AKBS most notable board members include senior United Nations officials, ministers, philanthropists, and presidents of world-renowned companies. AKBS has an academic committee of professors and researchers from IVY League universities and has an official nominee by the United Nations for the 2021 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences.

AKBS collaborates with governments through the mediation of Professor Manuel. Before founding AKBS, he provided free education and resources to the Middle East and Africa, recognized by organizations such as the UNESCO organizations, IDPs Centers and Pan African educational entities.

His main asset is improving online education to define a model that he calls "the Democratization of Education." Though that, AKBS has developed a program that has allowed them to boost themselves in less than two years, achieving more than 8,500 students worldwide enrolled in their learning programs and 300,000 scholarships awarded through Governments and partner entities.

They primarily work with the Republic of Madagascar and its Emerging Program. AKBS has given 100,000 scholarships in entrepreneurship and economics to complete professional certifications online. AKBS brings Malagasy people opportunities globally with such a generous gift.

AKBS is in synergy with the Presidential projects for online education vision. The Emerging Program of the Presidency seeks to apply "Future-focused innovative Ed-tech Solutions" through virtual classes, Smart classes and online content from the earliest to the most advanced age.