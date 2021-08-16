How Michael Boyd is helping job applicants discover the secret of winning a new role or promotion.

After nearly two decades of success, professional recruiter Michael Boyd is now giving job candidates access to a simple online process that better equips them to win a desired job or promotion.

After recognising that many job seekers undersell themselves in the application and interview process, Michael’s company Career Crossroads International has created an online psychometric assessment tool that equips them to recognise and promote their fullest value to a potential employer.

Research shows that on average 50 per cent of a job applicant’s success in an interview or promotion is based on that person’s soft skills - the self-organisation and interpersonal abilities that equip you to contribute fully to a team, a workplace and an organisation.

Additionally, once they win the role, individuals with a deeper understanding of their soft skills are better able to navigate the workplace and thus achieve greater fulfilment in their career.

Michael says that understanding and promoting the value of soft skills is transforming the way that workplaces around the globe look at personal development, which has changed the lives of many employees. “Soft skills are the ‘social lubricant’ for success and are as important as ‘hard’ technical skills when it comes to winning and succeeding in a new role,” he said.

“Soft skills make a demonstrable difference in an individual’s performance in the workplace, resulting in higher job satisfaction, better work relationships and greater productivity.”

After 18 years holding national and regional roles at industry organisations in Canada, the USA and Australia. Michael began his talent acquisition career in 2003 as a consultant with a publicly listed, global company. He quickly became its Business Manager, running multiple teams and sectors, and then moved on to executive search, delivering successful results among all sectors around the globe.

In 2014 Michael founded Career Crossroads International, offering a true talent management partner to individuals looking to progress their career and companies to identify talent. Since then, Michael has received accreditation in Everything DiSC and Genesys Psychometric Testing. He is currently completing his Neuro-Linguistic Programming Practitioner course and in May this year, Michael was featured in the Australian Business Journal list of The 10 Career Coaches To Watch in 2021.

Fuelled by a belief in the importance of an individual’s soft skills to progress their career, Michael last year built and launched CCI’s online psychometric assessment tool that enables individuals to identify and improve their soft skills. Based on research and a subsequent white paper, this first version of the psychometric assessor aimed to help people to understand their soft skills and their importance within the workplace

The first release received an overwhelming response from participants who wanted additional information, valuable feedback that has helped Michael shape his latest version of the program. Released in July 2021, this expanded version contains major enhancements based on feedback from users worldwide.

The updated version provides each recipient with an expanded set of results, including personalised coaching suggestions and three follow-up paragraphs summarising their Problem-Solving, Innovation and Resilience abilities, which can be used verbatim in their CV/Resume, LinkedIn profile or during an interview.

Costing just $3.50 per assessment, the latest version of Career Crossroads International is available online at the career crossroads website.

Michael says the program’s latest version equips job applicants with a deeper and better-articulated understanding of their soft skills that can set them apart from the competition. “The program’s value was demonstrated by a survey of people who had completed the first version, with an overwhelming 98 percent confirming that their results were accurate,” he said.

“I encourage others to give the program a go, share their thoughts and pass along the link to anyone who can benefit from a better understanding of their soft skills and where their strengths and growth areas lie.”

Along with developing the Soft Skills Assessment IP, Career Crossroads International offers a range of tailored programs to assist individuals to get the most out of their careers.