Putting sex back on the table can be quite a challenging task. Irrespective of how long it has been since you last had sex, ending a dry spell needs a lot of preparation. There are different reasons that pave the way for a sexual dry spell. While for some couples, it’s difficult to take time out due to their hectic work schedules, for some, it’s the lack of sexual appetite. During the ongoing lockdown, a lot of couples are spending time apart, which may also lead to having a dry spell. However, if you and your partner are now finally planning to end the dry spell, here are some important tips to keep in mind.

Be ready to Brace the Awkwardness

It’s going to be awkward. Accept it. What usually happens is we go off rhythm once we stop having sex. So when you decide to end the dry spell and have sex again, it’s going to be quite an awkward and slightly uncomfortable situation. Besides, how are you going to begin? Thoughts like “Should I kiss her first?” or “Should I be holding her waist now?” are sure to float across your mind. The only solution to this is to make yourself and your partner feel comfortable and just go with the flow, without being nervous.

Practice Makes a Man Perfect

The night before you meet her and have sex, practice little stints here and there. While you’re alone, probably imagine how the situation would look like in bed with her and build imaginary scenarios and then think what you’d do in those situations.

Avoid Masturbation

Avoid masturbation before you’re about to end your dry spell. Why? The simple reason is that this way, you’d let the sexual tension build up in your body and release the heat while you’re with it. This will only make you hornier in bed.

Don’t Think of Experimenting

Probably you might want to experience introducing a sex toy or doing something you’ve never done before. But you know what? Save that for later. For now, just focus on getting your mojo back because that’s what’s important here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2020 09:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).