Kinky sex is often rough and there might be certain physical, emotional and mental needs that you and your partner would need to take care of post the session. Kinky sex aftercare usually involves helping each other go back to ‘normal’. Whether it is physical injuries or bruises or “drop”, one might need special attention after having kinky sex. For those wondering what “sub or dom drop” is, it is a feeling of adrenaline rush that can trigger various emotions in a person. For instance, a person might suddenly feel irritated or anxious or have aches and cramps that may not go away even when consulted a doctor. Below listed are 5 aftercare tips to keep in mind post a kinky sex session. BDSM for Beginners: From Ball Gag to Cuffs, 4 Kinky Toys That Are a Must-Have!

Communicate

Once you’re done playing the kinky sex game, take some time to communicate with your partner. Ask them what kind of aftercare therapy would they prefer depending on how are they feeling. It is important to also let them know your preferences so that you’re both equally there for each other.

Have an Aftercare Kit Ready

Have an aftercare kit filled with things that bring you both joy and comfort. This could include soft toys, a pair of comfy socks, a book you love or simply an oversized t-shirt.

Offer Them Water or Energy Booster

To feel rejuvenated, ask them if they’d want to have an energy booster, some water or maybe some juice. Another good suggestion would be to offer them some chocolate post a kinky sex session.

Cuddling and Caressing

Kinky sex is pretty rough so you might want to cuddle and caress your partner after you’ve both played with each other. Whether it is simply holding hands, hugging each other or cuddling in bed, it could simply be anything that makes you both feel comfortable.

Call Them

After they’ve left, make sure to call them and check on them every once in a while to see if they’re doing fine. Ensure that you and them are both in a positive state of mind after having kinky sex.

