We want the best for our best friends, who are also our soulmates. And if that includes questioning her choice when it comes to dating, then be it! You might want to protect your BFF from going through a heartache later, which is probably why you may not always agree with her choice. However, what if your friend decides to still go ahead and date the guy anyway? She might want you to believe that it is your preconceived notion that her partner isn’t good enough and after a point, you might just not be able to help unless she listens to you. A user on Reddit also asked something on similar lines. She went on to ask for advice to be able to make peace with her friend’s choice. This prompts us to discuss 5 important things that one shouldn’t do when they dislike their friend’s partner. Take a look at them below.

Try not to react

It can be extremely tough but you gotta try not reacting to it. There might be situations when your friend would want you to hear her out and it might just blow off your mind, but you gotta be calm and not react. And if you do, it might make things between you and her pretty bad, if not now, probably after a point.

Try finding something good in her partner

Again! Too tough, ladies but you can definitely try and get to know her boyfriend better? What if you end up like a thing or two (or maybe just one) about him?

Don’t make her pick one

Don’t put your BFF in a tough spot. If she really tends to like this guy, there are chances you might not be too comfortable about it. And that’s normal as long as you don’t ask her to choose one. Don’t ever put your friend in a spot where she is compelled to choose between you and him unless it’s a life and death situation!

However, one important tip to keep in mind is if there are grave issues like abuse of any kind, then you ought to raise your voice and help her get out of the situation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2020 09:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).