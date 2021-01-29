Sex remains a taboo subject even today. People do not discuss the sex and therefore live with misconceptions about healthy and fun practice. Due to incomplete knowledge of sex, people are not able to fully enjoy it. There is some common myth about sex that people believe to be true. Right from penis size, the importance of foreplay, erection duration or even about sex positions. Below are some sex myths busted:

Myth: Foreplay is not required for sexual intercourse.

Truth: According to some studies, only vaginal intercourse is not enough to make a woman partner feel orgasm. Foreplay plays a very important role in sexual intercourse. Foreplay increases the sexual arousal of both and doubles the enjoyment of sex. So if you want to be a good partner, then do not forget to foreplay before the intercourse, because it is the most basic fund for enjoyable sex.

Myth: It is important to perform better on the bed in the first place.

Truth- Before men have sex for the first time, they think that if they do not perform well on the bed, then their image will get worse in front of the partner, but it is not necessary that you have better sex than the first time. Get experience, Therefore, instead of getting frustrated, you should work patiently, because with time your performance will improve and you will also get a pleasurable experience of sex.

Myth: Penis size is very important for sex

Truth- If you think that the size of the penis is very important for enjoyable sex, then you are wrong. In some studies, it has been revealed that small or big penis does not matter in order to fully enjoy sex. According to a study, you can enjoy sex even when the micropenis (this is a condition in which the size of a person's penis is less than 3 inches).

Myth: Avoid eating fat for better sex

Experts only tell myth. According to experts, reducing fat from food can undoubtedly make you lean, but reducing fat completely from fad reduces testosterone levels. According to recent research by the International General of Sports Medicine, men who are obese have a very high testosterone level. At the same time, men who do not get fat in the diet, the testosterone level decreases greatly.

Myth: Does alcohol make you more sexually active

A large section believes that drinking alcohol increases self-confidence and eliminates angst. Also, drinking alcohol is sexually active. But experts dismiss this as a myth. According to a Dutch study, men who drink for three weeks daily have a 7% testosterone level decrease. Also, there is a loss of sperm production.

