Q. My partner doesn't like to wear a condom and always asks me to pop an emergency contraceptive pill the other morning. I like him way too much to deny and always allow him to have intercourse without condoms. I have been taking the morning after pills from quite some time now, and I have been noticing some symptoms that are quite unusual. I have heard people say that emergency contraceptive pills have some side effects, do they? What should I do?

Ans. First of all, sex without the condom is a big no-no if you are not planning on having babies. It is important to understand that condoms are the best type of contraception there is. But to understand the side-effects of morning-after pill it's important to understand how emergency contraceptives work. Morning-after pills, produces a hormone in women's body called Levonorgestrel. This prevents fertilization in the body and the egg-making process of ovaries is hindered. The semi-fluid secreting from the lower part of the uterus called cervical mucus starts to become very thick preventing the sperm to reach the eggs present.

Before we get into the side-effects you must understand that it only works 95% of the time and it is necessary to take soon after having unprotected sex. If you have had sex without using a condom, you must take the pill within 12 to 72 hours of sex.

Side-Effects of Morning-after pills

You may feel dizzy with a slight pain in your breasts. This comes under the minor side-effects of the pills.

You may also have a headache, vomiting sensation and possibly heavier bleeding during your next periods.

It is said that women who pop emergency contraceptives on a regular basis are more prone to ectopic pregnancy. This means that the egg fuses with the sperm elsewhere and not in the uterus. This poses a threat to your health.

These pills are meant for women in their later twenties and teenagers must refrain from using them or it might cause damage to the reproductive system.

Since emergency contraceptives are hormonal pills, popping them on a regular basis may impact the menstrual cycles.

They are said to have an impact on the libido or sex drive.

It is important to note that pills that have high progesterone levels cause more side-effects than the ones that come in a combination form of estrogen and progesterone. But if you see any kind of unusual symptoms you must visit an expert at any cost.

(This article is written for informative purpose only and shouldn’t be substituted for professional advice.)

