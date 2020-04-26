Sex Query of The Week: Is It Okay to Masturbate When You Are Not Having Enough Action with Your Partner During Lockdown?

Masturbation (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

Q. Like many other couples, I am stuck at home with my partner. While I should be having a lot more sex these days because of all the extra time, we are not doing it enough. In fact, we had more sex before lockdown and when things were normal. This makes me to quietly, sheepishly masturbate even when he is fast asleep on the same bed. While I do it in hiding, I am not too sure if he knows about my practice. Is it okay to masturbate with my partner around?

Ans. It can be a little awkward to masturbate or talk about masturbation with your partner, but it is completely healthy if you are doing it near your partner. When you are both home, your partner can feel upset or rejected. They may even ask you if they are not enough. Now when you are home for a long time, it is time to get brave and start having open conversations with your partner. Fantasies During Masturbation: Crazy, Hot, Emotional Thoughts Men & Women Have While Self-Stimulation.

Masturbation is Not a Replacement for Sex

Let them know that masturbation is not a replacement for sex, and it does not have much to do with your sex life. Explain to them that it is a personal-care tool when you are not responsible for pleasing anyone else but just yourself. While masturbation is an easy way to blow off steam, sex is more about connection, desire, and excitement. Masturbation Positions: From Downward Hump to Backward Missionary, Here Are Some Ways You Can Sexually Stimulate Yourself for the Big-O.

Talking to Your Partner About Masturbation

Talk about the benefits of masturbation and how you feel before and after doing it. If your partner understands why you masturbate and all the positives you get from it, they will have no reason to dislike it. Let them know and reaffirm that no matter how much sex you are having or not having, masturbation is not replacing intimacy with them. Hot Masturbation Tips: How to Turn Yourself on Before the Self-Love to Get An Intense Orgasm.

Stay connected with your partner during these times. When you are bonding, it's much easier to respond to a potential stressor positively. But if you are feeling unhappy, that stressor can trigger a massive conflict.