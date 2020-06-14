Virtual Sex with Your Distant Partner: How to Enjoy Orgasmic Sex in a Long Distant Relationship Using Technology

Absence makes the heart grow fonder… and it also makes you hornier! A lot of couples in long-distance yearn to feel the body of their partner on theirs. It can be too taxing to be physically far away from your partner because, at some point, you tend to start missing the sex. Given that sex is a very crucial aspect of a relationship, it is important that you continue to have a healthy sex life even when in a long-distance relationship. But, how should you do it? Long-Distance Sex Positions: Partner Lives Far Away? Ditch Porn and Try out These Ways to Get the Best Orgasm.

Having sex virtually has always been an exciting option for couples in a long-distance relationship. It makes the entire sexual experience just more adventurous simply because you know the other person isn’t around you but you imagine them to be doing all sorts of naughty things to you! If you and your partner are miles apart and wish to have virtual sex, here’s how you can excel at it.

Plan the Big Night

The first step to having virtual sex is to decide about the big night. Take time out from your schedules and if you’re in different time zones coordinate about that too. It’s always fun to have virtual sex with the feeling that you don’t have to go to work the next day. So, you can plan things accordingly for the weekend or on a Friday night.

Set the Mood

Just because they’re not with you physically doesn’t mean that they’re not around at all. Make sure that both of you set the mood right and bring whatever it takes to make each other sexually aroused. For some, it is scented candles, and lighting that matters, whilst for the others, it’s about sexy lingerie and sex toys.

Discuss the Mode of Virtual Sex

Now, virtual sex can be had over video calls or over phone calls too. Some couple also sext often to turn each other on. Depending on you and your partner’s preferences, decide which mode would you like to use for having virtual sex.

Having sex virtually has its own perks but at the same time, one needs to bear in mind the safety issues that are to be considered too. Therefore, it is always recommended to practice virtual sex with caution and safety.

