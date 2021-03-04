Climax, the big O or simply orgasm usually determines if you had great sex or not. Orgasm is said to be great for your health and also make you happier. However, many times women are unable to orgasm despite a great sex session. What can be the reason for this? Well, there are several reasons. Many wonder if it is normal to not have an orgasm during sex. And while it may be normal, it should not ideally be the case. Many times it is the lack of effort from the men's side or it can also be something going on in the minds of women at that time. Orgasm can be different for a different woman. But many times women do not reach their peak even after all the efforts. Let's discuss the reasons. What Is Foreplay? From Phone Sex to Oral Sex, Ways to Get in the Mood for an Intense Orgasm.

From Lack of Foreplay to Stress, Possible Reasons of Not Orgasming During Sex:

The ability to orgasm can be reduced due to stress, fatigue, Parkinson's, or even sclerosis.

Sex becomes a painful process after surgeries like Uterus cancer surgery or hysterectomy.

Blood Pressure medicines, anti-psychotic drugs, anti-depressant drugs have a great impact on our libido.

Drinking too much alcohol or cigarettes also destroys your ability to orgasm.

If this is the case with you, then you must visit your doctor without a delay.

Is it normal to not have an orgasm during sex?

Yes, it is absolutely normal. According to a study conducted in 2017, only 18% of women orgasm during sex. Women have late orgasm compared to men, so many times when their partners finish sex only after their orgasm, women's orgasm gets overlooked.

Lack of foreplay before sex is also responsible for women not achieving orgasm. From dirty talking to oral sex and fingerings, there are many ways you can help the woman achieve an orgasm. You can also resort to sex toys. However, if you still do not have an orgasm, you must visit your gynaecologist once.

