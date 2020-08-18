While most men love blowjobs even more than penetration during sex, for women, it is not quite the same. Women do love the idea of men going down on them but there are also various concerns and inhibitions that come along with it. A user on Reddit raised a similar query asking why women are reluctant to receive oral sex. As long as he used his hand down there, it was all good. However, just when he was about to go down on her, she somehow didn’t let him. Now, the question is, what is it that stops some women from enjoying oral pleasure? Orgasm Without Penetration: From Doggy Style Oral To Woman-On-Top, Oral Sex Positions For an Intense Climax.

There are several factors that contribute to it. To begin with, a lot of women are insecure or rather under-confident about their looks and their body. For them to have a man go down there means seeing them just as they are – with all their inhibitions. And it can be extremely uncomfortable for women if they’re not too comfortable with who they are.

Another reason is that some women think it is kind of gross and weird to have anyone go down on them. That’s probably because she might be slightly hairy or particularly because of the vagina or even the smell of the vagina can cause a woman to stop you from giving her oral pleasure. Now, a lot of women, in fact all of them would find the idea of receiving an orgasm during oral sex extremely tempting, but on the other hand, it can also freak them out to have a man see the vaginal hair and experience the smell.

There are a lot of physiological and psychological factors that make women unwilling to receive oral pleasure. For the longest time, women were taught to suppress their sexual needs and desires. This can also be one of the reasons why she wouldn’t let you go down on her. The reasons may vary and as a supportive partner, all you can do is make her feel comfortable in her own skin and let her evolve and love her body eventually.

