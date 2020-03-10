Orgasm Without Penetration: From Doggy Style Oral To Woman-On-Top, Oral Sex Positions For an Intense Climax

Photo Credit: PixaBay

Do you always need penetration for orgasm? So many people will disagree, especially women. It is said that over 70 percent of women do not orgasm via penetrative sex. But can you orgasm without actually getting the penis into the vagina? The answer is YES, a hundred times! There are several ways you can get an orgasm sans penetrative sex, for one, ORAL SEX. And there isn't just one way to do it. In fact, there are so many ways you can have an intense orgasm by super HOT oral sex positions. Right from Doggy Style oral sex position (yes!) to Woman-On-Top oral sex position, there are so many ways to turn up the heat at night. Let's discuss a few. Sex Query of the Week: Is It Safe to Perform Oral Sex When My Girlfriend Is Bleeding During Her Periods.

Doggy Style Oral

For this position, the woman must be in the doggy style position, except the man, instead of penetrating her from behind, performs oral sex. Right from licking to fingering, the man can do countless things.

Woman-On-Top Oral

In this case, the woman goes on top of the man and instead of riding him on his penis, sits on the face of the man. Now women must not sit with leaning their complete weight on their partners (unless it's the man's fetish), but in fact, rest in a squatty position.

69 Oral Sex

Classic 69 oral sex, never gets old. You lie down in the 69 position and then enjoy oral sex. You can lean on your sides so that nobody gets excess weight.

You can also try the vertical 69 if you like sexual stimulation away from the bed. Go ahead and try out these positions tonight with your partner. They are the easy ones, for beginners you can go for the advanced level that will include deep-throat later.