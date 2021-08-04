Rj Palak Khurana is quite a popular name in the field of radio and entertainment industry. Doing a popular show with a major Radio station in Mumbai and having fans across the city and nation is not easy for an Rj like Palak.

Her journey is something that when people around her listens to, inspires each and every one of them in a beautiful way.

The Rj says, "I just follow my heart and things fall into places accordingly and I suggest everyone around me the same thing, be it family, friends, listeners or any one. The only thing you should follow is your heart and success will be yours but that doesn't mean you should stop working hard, hard work is the key to success and you'll see yourself evolving every single day."

During course of her career spanning 10 years and in 3 countries including Dubai and America, Rj Palak has interviewed numerous celebrities from actor Amitabh Bachchan to young heart throb Kartik Aaryan.

She even spoke in length about her radio shows and talks with some big names from the entertainment industry and about how every star has a different aura.

Palak adds,

"Some are super friendly, some are next level witty, some just hate interviews and some just want to get it over with.

Also, the fact that nowadays celebrities have to do ample number interviews for tv, radio, digital, print etc. and at the end of the day how much will they talk.

Promotions for any movie are more hectic than the film itself, and as an RJ I can understand what these celebrities go through while promoting their respective movie or work."

On being asked to pick favourites for interviews she took no time to mention a few including Shahrukh khan who she felt literally mesmerises the interviewer and she fondly talks about the charming Vidya balan who answers every question with smile and bursts into an infectious laughter easily, the new stars are also super delight be it Kartik, Sara, Tapsee Pannu, Radhika Madan and not to forget Rj Palak's absolute all time favourite Irrfan Khan.

She remembers once telling Irrfan Khan about Celebrity Tinder and how they laughed about it. What kind of profile would Irrfan have if he ever made a profile there ?, Interesting isn't it ?

Rj Palak feels humbled at the same time thank her stars that she gets to be in a fun job where working means doing such fun nautankis with actual “stars”.

Well, Rj Palak Khurana definitely knows how to take the interview to the next level and make all the celebrities who made their appearance on her radio show, comfortable with her charisma

The Rj is already planning a lot of things now and making it big in the radio and entertainment industry by doing things and work that she loves the most.