The unique world created by the expansive reach of social media and internet movers and shakers has created room for companies and individuals to capitalize on a new market. After helping brands in Australia and the US scale their business using cutting edge digital strategy and growth, the owner of Social Connection, a leading Australian social media agency, and a luxury lifestyle and travel influencer, Sam Founda, is now in Dubai working with luxury hotels, real estate and e-commerce brands. With over $65 million in sales revenue generated in the last three years alone, he has 12 years of digital marketing experience and is featured in 5x Forbes and Smart Company Australia.

A curious blend of passion, ambition, and entrepreneurship fuels Sam’s busy lifestyle. Sam began his career as an SEO/affiliate marketer about 12 years ago, learning from books on advertising and marketing. He gained robust Digital Marketing expertise with SEO, Social Media, E-commerce, Conversion Optimisation, and Video Marketing.

Fast forward to 2015, when he formed Social Connection, a popular social media agency that has helped brands produce $42 million in revenue in just three years. He is now based in Dubai, where he is launching his agency Elite Creative Dubai and smvstyle.com, where he consults with brands looking to gain market share, increase revenue, and expand their customer base. Here he is helping a number of companies by revamping their existing marketing agency and policy, as well as designing and implementing a results-oriented marketing strategy.

As perhaps one of the most powerful digital marketers in the world, his level of knowledge and access is not easily attainable. Sam is also an Instagram influencer who has built a network of over 200k followers, @smv.style. What sets him apart is his more than a decade of experience and proven expertise of achieving outstanding results. On behalf of 20+ marketing companies, he has successfully provided great results to over 600+ clients.’

When asked about his achievements Sam shares “I am highly experienced in social media marketing, with a track record of delivering massive growth to both small and large companies. I have vast experience in content development and sales management and a tester of new techniques. I outperform the competition by incorporating all of this”.

Sam is also featured on Forbes as a contributor in the top 1% in advertising and marketing. Not only that he has published two books on social media marketing in his pursuit of helping companies, both online and offline, develop and expand by exploiting their online presence.

After establishing himself as an authority in digital marketing, Sam is on a mission to help companies in Dubai in going digital and accelerating their growth during the pandemic. He sought out a way to diversify and expand himself as a digital brand-builder. He quickly began fostering and maintaining relationships that could help companies in Dubai in gaining traction that is needed at this time.

As the world shifts more and more to one where “perception is reality”, someone like Sam’s experience can play an incredibly powerful role in building out massively credible digital footprints, with the traffic to match. He is also focusing on the luxury real estate industry through his YouTube channel. He has been able to put himself in a position where he can cultivate monumentally powerful digital footprints seemingly out of thin air and do so ethically for a slew of high profile clientele.

Sam Founda is certainly one to follow in 2021 and into the future. His positivity and clear desire to give back has inspired our readers and we are excited to see what is in store for him in the future. As the digital climate continues to evolve it is clear that it will require initiative and hard work from those who wish to stay on top. One thing is for sure, however the space changes, it is certain that Sam Founda will be there, leading the charge.