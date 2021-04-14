Shahrez Hayder has found and consulted in multiple 7 and 8 figure businesses. Most recently, he was able to take a startup to a 7-figure run rate within six weeks. Alongside building profitable trades for his enterprises, Hayder also helps growth-minded entrepreneurs scale their business to 7 or 8 figures in record time.

Hayder has three quick pieces of advice for those looking to scale their business fast:

A Client/Customer Acquisition System is crucial: Think of it like your pond on the front line. Without it, you don’t have a business.

“You need a strong Appointment Flow. If you have a strong appointment flow, then you have a strong cash flow. Getting appointments comes down to your acquisition system. There are a lot of great ways to attract the right clients, find the channel, create the right message, and double down on working metrics.”

Bandwidth management is the hardest part of scaling a business; once you master it, you will never worry about money again.

“Lack of bandwidth is detrimental to any business, and it doesn’t matter if it’s a small business or a large corporation; bandwidth control is key to maintaining revenue, let alone scaling revenue. Bandwidth is simply an entity’s capacity management; think of glass that holds water, the bandwidth is the glass, and the business activity/revenue is the water. If growth exceeds bandwidth, then a business is looking at chargebacks, lawsuits, and even worse, dissolution. In other words, the water will start overflowing and cause a disaster.”

Know your opportunity costs: the best way to learn and implement something is to learn from an expert with a proven track record. Figuring out on your own is a lot of money left on the table, let alone internal frustration.

“I used to think I was a no it all and I could figure out everything on my own. That’s a very bad mindset. The easiest way to learn something is through someone who has experience and knowledge in what you’re looking to achieve. Time and energy is our most valuable asset, not money. Money should be used as a tool to buy back our time and energy. That is why hiring a mentor, coach or consultant is one of the biggest steps you can take. Shameless plug, but people hire my team for this exact reason. Building systems is hard and frustrating, especially at the micro-level. Don’t overwhelm yourself.”