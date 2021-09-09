Financial freedom is a dream that not everyone can manage to translate into reality. Not only do some people have to contend with the challenges that come hand in hand with living paycheck to paycheck and the implications this setup has on their ability to secure a financially stable future, but many may not be in possession of the tools and knowledge necessary in managing money. For a considerable number of individuals, the general lack of understanding of both basic and complicated financial concepts has driven them to ruin their credit, a problem that Shawana King has made it her mission to address. Through The Real Credit Pro, the purpose-driven fempreneur focuses on fixing bad credit and equipping those under her wing with the skills they need to take control of their finances.

Hailing from one of the most popular boroughs in New York, Shawana King is the poster girl of Brooklyn’s ruggedness and the desire to reach the top. Growing up exposed to every aspect of life, she knew early on that she wanted to accomplish more than what an average girl from the city could. Eventually, this sentiment heralded the beginning of her journey toward the world of finance: a journey that was nowhere near smooth but fueled the go-getter’s drive to make a difference in the lives of others.

Even then, New York was full of people who seemed to have none of the problems that most Brooklyn natives had. They would go about their day, shopping in high-end stores and driving flashy cars. Wanting a taste of the better side of life, Shawana King swiped credit cards and carried out hoards of designer bags. Along the line, she ultimately got involved with credit card fraud, which landed her in prison at the age of sixteen.

Proving that people’s past cannot predetermine the course of their future, Shawana King currently stands at the helm of a fast-growing company that aims to maneuver individuals away from the path that she first took. What has now grown to become an authority in credit repair and financial literacy initially started as a joint initiative spearheaded by this well-respected figure and her friend, Aisha Hall. Together, they helped women released from jail get their lives back on track by guiding them in the process of building their credit scores. After gaining a foothold in the industry, the power duo decided to cement their reputation even further, launching The Real Credit Pro.

Since the creation of The Real Credit Pro, Shawana King and Aisha Hall have lent countless people a hand in realizing their financial dreams. “Many of our clients have purchased homes, cars, and founded their own businesses,” shared the widely accomplished tandem.

But the extent to which their clients have met their financial objectives cannot be attributed only to the company’s efforts in fixing their credit. Much of their success is the result of gaining knowledge about managing funds, a heightened awareness facilitated by the team leading The Real Credit Pro.

Today, Shawana King has come a long way from her time in prison. With an impressive portfolio of accomplishments attached to her name, she serves as a go-to authority in credit repair and financial literacy and will continue to help people become the masters of their own finances.