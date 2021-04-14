Meet Shobi Malik alias Muhammad Shoaib, the famous tik-toker, content creator, and actor from Pakistan who's been successfully entertaining people for a long time now. Shobi has been a workaholic individual and likes keeping busy. At such a young age, he has faced many obstacles and road-blocks in life. Having been through even a lynching incident himself, Shobi has emerged only stronger and more fierce in facing the troubles of life.

Coming to his professional life, all forms of performing arts that involve acting and creativity have had always fascinated Shobi, right from his childhood. He started at a very young age to be a part of various artistic activities. Coming forward to the year of pandemic and lockdowns, when he realized his passion for TikTok and other content platforms. He has over 100k followers on Instagram These stats in the digital marketing world, symbolize a significant leap in terms of audience association and reach.

His sharp looks and strong personality traits have attracted multiple brands and organizations to showcase him as their brand model. He has walked the ramp for top-tier designers and featured in several commercials and print ads. When asked, "What makes you stand apart from the crowd?", he replies; "Pursue your passion and you’ll never work a day in your life. I grew a fire of passion in my heart and I have religiously followed the path of hard work. My life is way more interesting than I could ask for at this age. I’m happy that I was born like me, not like anyone else."

Mr. Judah is keen on his business skills as much as his modeling or acting skills. Who knows that if he starts inspiring millions through his business growth in the future. We just have to wait and watch him create an empire out of his sheer dedication and willpower to achieve something big. We are certain that he is going to achieve success in this field one day. And, we wish him all the very best in his future endeavors.