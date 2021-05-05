Skincare is important and one of the essential parts of it is protection from the sun. Using sunscreen or sunblock is known to be one of the most effective ways to protect skin from dangerous UV rays. Our skin is impacted in many ways when exposed to the sun's strong rays. And not just that even the screen time is said to reflect blue light known to impact harshly on our skin. Now, not all sunscreen can protect you from the harmful lights from the screen, but sunscreen can overall protect your skin in many ways. However, now people are ditching conventional methods of applying sunscreen to opt for 'Sunscreen Contouring', which implies that you only apply sunblock to certain areas of the face. There is also a risk of skin cancer from exposure to the sun's ultraviolet rays. The study has been published in the journal Mechanical Behavior of Biomaterials, revealed how the sun damages our skin and what type of ultraviolet radiation is the worst for our skin. Summer Skincare: Why Skin Products Must Be Applied in the Correct Order? Here's a Step-by-Step Regimen You Can Follow.

Researchers in the cosmetic industry have been arguing over the years whether UV A is more harmful than UV B. They result in wrinkles and changes in skin tissue. Researchers have found that both types of UV radiation are equally harmful. The more energy the skin absorbs, the more damage is done to the skin. Less radiation only damages the upper surface, but excessive radiation affects the inside.

What is 'Sunscreen Contouring'? Is It of Any Use?

Just like contouring with foundations and concealers, now people are contouring their skin with sunscreen. Yes, selectively applying sunscreen to the places they want to highlight on the skin like cheekbones, jawline, and nose bridge. The "skinfluencers" are suggesting that one must apply sunscreen to get a natural, sun-kissed contour. Moreover, it is not just social media but celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow too have sparked debate with her use of the product for its hazards. Sunscreen contouring is done using sunscreen of a stronger capacity on the higher points of the face. High points such as cheekbones, foreheads, chin, bridge of the nose and the jawline is very many often apply sunscreen while leaving the rest of the areas bare to catch a tan. While this may sound like a genius hack to try, it has more health concerns than you know and a hack you should avoid at all costs according to many dermatologists.

Sunscreen in the way should be avoided and instead be used liberally and consistently even on days when you're not stepping out of the house often. A quarter-sized dollop is more than enough to be applied on the face to avoid premature aging and many skin cancers. Doctors advise using sunscreen to protect your skin and not as a cosmetic; instead, use makeup whenever and wherever it is necessary.

UV Radiation weakens the bond between cells in the stratum corneum (the uppermost layer of the skin), affecting proteins in the cornodesmosome. The cornodesmosome is the AC structure of the upper layer that allows cells to stick together. This is why sunburn causes the skin to peel off. Scientists said that studies are still underway on how UV radiation affects the deeper layers of the skin. He told that the most important is that no matter what the weather, we should always protect our skin from radiation.

