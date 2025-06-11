Various people think sunscreen is needed during hot, sunny days. The truth is that sunscreen is still essential, especially during the monsoon season. Do you know that even on rainy days, all the harmful UV rays come directly from the sun on your face? It can easily penetrate through your skin and can damage your skin, too. So, in this article, we explain why using sunscreen is a must, specifically during the rainy season, and whether it protects your skin from skin damage or premature ageing. Is Dunking Your Face in Ice Water the Secret to Glowing Skin or a Risky Skincare Trend? Here’s What You Need To Know.

Why Sunscreen Is Still Essential During the Rains ?

During the rainy season, the humidity level is high, and damp weather can easily trick you. You might think your skin is already protected, but wait—these UV rays remain more active and can be just as intense. Retinol: The Skin-Care Ingredient With a Troubling History.

Prevents Sunburn

Do you know that even if you go out on a cloudy day, UV rays can easily get into your skin and damage it? Using sunscreen in the right amount on your face helps protect your skin by creating a barrier and shielding it from UVA and UVB rays. Both of them cause sunburn, skin ageing, and the risk of cancer.

Even Skin Tone

The second reason to use sunscreen during the monsoon season is that UV rays can directly cause hyperpigmentation, uneven skin tone, and even dark spots. Using sunscreen can naturally prevent all of these skin issues and give you a more radiant skin tone.

Premature Aging

The third reason to use sunscreen is that UV rays from the sun can easily cause wrinkles, fine lines, and all other signs of premature ageing. Sunscreen also helps slow the ageing process and gives you more youthful and glowing skin.

No Sunburns

The fourth reason for using sunscreen even during the monsoon season is that it helps prevent burns. When you go out, UV rays cause sunburn, especially if exposed to reflected rays from a wet surface.

Maintains Skin Health

The last reason sunscreen is super best for your skin is that daily sunscreen usage, especially during the monsoon season, helps keep your skin barrier strong, healthy, and glowing. It also helps reduce the risk of long-term skin conditions like sunburn or even skin cancer.

So, whether you go out on a rainy day or not, you should never skip your sunscreen. It helps protect your skin, which deserves care and protection every season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2025 04:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).