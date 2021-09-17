Karolina Gujska, nicknamed "The Model in Tech," with over 23,000 followers on Instagram, is a technology leader, career coach, and model equipping the Fortune 500 with the technology tools they need to scale and innovate past competitors to success. Karolina Gujska is highly educated across many universities, most recently finishing Cornell University. She has earned certifications in top companies such as Cisco, HP, Veeam, AWS, SAP, VMware, and more. Named as one of US Insider's Top 20 Instagram Accounts to Follow in 2021, Karolina is a life-changing influencer who has led the success stories of not only her client companies but the thousands who study her strategies as well.

Karolina proves extraordinary as she brings forward solutions to complex IT problems—helping her clients run faster, smarter, and become more efficient. Her natural proficiency for connecting with her clients and understanding their needs earned Karolina Gujska a reputation for excellence.

Her expertise and honed business ability helped the biggest named brands innovate their landscape to be a digital first mindset. Their success stories remain some of the most followed to date in the industry and has cemented Karolina Gujska as a modern-day game-changer. Today, she continues her legacy, partnering with countless Fortune 500 companies worldwide and, recently, being positioned as a catalyst for bridging retail and technology—helping them survive against Amazon.

As Karolina Gujska furthers her portfolio, the tech leader and model gives back to her community by actively sharing unique IT videos, tips, and techniques on her social media channels. But today, we have the exclusive as we were able to sit down with Karolina and get the scope on the latest Technology Trends in the global market today that she sees with her Fortune 500 clientele.

Q: “Karolina, very impressive background – Wow. How do you believe the pandemic reshaped the Fortune 500 in technology?”

A: “Thank you so much. It has been a journey…and what a great question! But first, let’s take a moment to take into consideration the fact that the Fortune 500 was first published in 1955 and take in that the list was dominated by manufacturers, car companies, and oil giants. Sixty-seven years later, technology companies sit in three of the top 10 spots: Amazon at No. 2, Apple at No. 3, and Google's parent company, Alphabet, at No. 9. We live in an amazing time of change and anything being possible. The pandemic has changed how the Fortune 500 think about innovation. They have gone from being somewhat inward-looking to being very open to connecting with external companies; from a place where these companies have the technology, the capabilities, the ability to solve the problem on their own—to a model where there are partners like the company I work for, who can teach them some things and help them move even faster.”

Q: “Karolina you bring up an interesting point, I am sure there were so many challenges these leaders at some of these incredible companies faced. Can you share one?”

A: “Absolutely, that’s an easy one. Right at the top of my mind is how the pandemic showed the Fortune 500’s need for a dynamic supply chain. Big supply chain designs usually follow region-for-region or area-for-area, so Asia-for-Asia, US-for-US, and that's played out exceedingly well for organizations in the pandemic. But the challenge was the pace they had to go. The pandemic pushed for supply chains to be restructured. The supply chain is a complex, multi-faceted process from warehouse fulfillment to logistics. With many companies continuing to work towards supply chain optimization, the industry is equipped for innovation; the traditional supply chain is swiftly transforming into a more advanced, more functional process driven by digital technology, artificial intelligence, and other innovations. It’s an amazing time to be in my field.”

Q: “Driven by digital technology, artificial intelligence—this is great stuff, Karolina. Can you let us into some of these technologies?”

A: “Sure! Technologies like tagging, sensors, and geolocation technologies that go hand in hand with blockchain, providing real-time tracking of individual parts and goods to improve traceability and transparency; an example is RFID. Big data and AL, with the use of IoT devices, companies can share supply chain information without the need for human interaction, and by leveraging big data and artificial intelligence technologies they can transform raw data into actionable insights that aid decision-making. Another one is a favorite of mine; truck platooning is an emerging concept that allows vehicle-to-vehicle communication. It enables trucks to travel at a closer distance than usual while in constant communication. Traveling closely reduces drag, which improves fuel efficiency…in turn helping to reduce logistics costs. Another one is collaborative mobile robots. They offer greater flexibility and scalability compared to traditional warehouse automation solutions, increasing order picking efficiency and improving accuracy by guiding associates through tasks. An example of this is a company I interacted with called Grey Orange that makes mobile robots for warehouses.”

Q: “It’s safe to say that technology is shifting the way large organizations market their brands. We are all consumers constantly on our phones researching information, and as a result…digital marketing leaders are now being recruited to top positions in key corporate sectors and the online visibility of major global businesses is now considered a top priority. What do you see in the industry?”

A: “This is a fun area. So many organizations are looking for this. These range from eCommerce integrations and tag management solutions to social media widgets and other third-party plug-ins. Most of these tools are working in the background to give the user a better online experience while providing the website owner with a wealth of user data to be used at a later date. With that data, there are so many doors to explore, and we are still exploring what we can do and how we can innovate. The possibilities are endless.”

Q: “Last question, what are the most in-demand tech jobs for 2021?”

A: “The global talent market is tough. All companies are scrambling to adapt to a tight IT job market and they’re doing whatever they can to attract top tech talent. Off the top of my head in client needs I have seen; Cloud architect, Mobile applications developer, AI and data scientists, Software developer, Java, DevOps engineer, Help desk support professionals, and tons more. Another thing to note is the killer combo…emerging tech + business sense…the true unicorns are candidates who not only have these skills but also keep an eye on the bottom line.”