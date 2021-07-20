If the digital space has been flourishing consistently, it is because of leading social media managers like Riggio.

There could be a number of characteristics and traits that could define individuals, and professionals, working in varied industries. These unique traits help in representing who these individuals are in their professional lives. Also, working around oneself goes a long way in becoming our best versions, be it in any field, believes Alessandro Riggio, who needs no more introduction in the world of social media. Apart from being one of the top-rated social media managers and digital marketers, Alessandro Riggio is a perfectionist who makes sure to attract the maximum attention of people through his winning digital marketing and social media strategies and methods. This very reason has earned him the most exclusive clients in the world.

The ace social media manager, who also successfully manages Khaby Lame (@khaby00), the numero uno content creator on Instagram, explains that there are a few traits that social media managers exhibit, on which he wishes to throw some light today.

• Being adaptable: Successful are those who know how to walk in sync with the changing times and trends of the industry, says Alessandro Riggio. All the successful social media managers of today have honed their adaptability skills and have attained a colossal number of clients.

• Being business savvy: The ace social media manager explains that professionals like him have not just been able to generate likes and shares for their clients but have also learned how social media fits in with their whole business strategy. Being business savvy means understanding the most relevant metrics and knowing how social media can take the same to the next level.

• Being curious: All those who know how to question things, raise doubts in their industry's current workings, and remain curious to know and learn more things go a long way, highlight Riggio. Social media managers like him today are curious to the core, and that's why they have made sure to remain up-to-date with the latest developments and have experimented with varied and new social media marketing strategies.

Being politically and socially connected also helped Alessandro Riggio to become the success story he is today.