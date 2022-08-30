Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 will be celebrated on August 31, Wednesday. It falls on the fourth day of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar. Though the excitement of Ganesh Chaturthi can be witnessed throughout the country, the beauty of the celebrations is at its peak in Pune. There are various Ganesh temples and Pandals that celebrate this day with great energy and enthusiasm. As you celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, we at LatestLY have curated a list of three places that you must visit if you are in or around Pune during the festival. From Lalbaugcha Raja to Mumbai Cha Raja, Mumbai’s Famous Ganesh Mandals One Must Visit During Ganeshotsav 2022.

Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir

Dagdusheth Ganpati at Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir is one of the most revered Ganesha idols in the country. Located in Pune, the temple is visited by thousands and thousands of devotees during the ten-day festival of Ganeshotsav. The crowd includes celebrities and politicians.

Tulsi Baug Ganpati

The Tulsi Baug Ganpati is 15ft tall and is the tallest Ganpati idol in Pune. The best thing about this pandal is that it has a new theme every year. In the temple, the feet of Shri Vinayak seems to be the most beautiful and together with a decorated appearance, Mushakraj looks even more elegant.

Kesari Wada Ganpati

Kesari Wada Ganpati by Kesariwada Ganeshotsav Trust was established in 1894 and is one of the most popular ones across the city. Earlier, it used to be located on Vinchurkar Wada. It has now moved to its present location in 1905.

Guruji Talim Ganpati

It is one of the oldest Ganpati mandals of Pune and was established in 1884. It is located on Laxmi Road and is one of the best places to experience the beauty of the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with maximum energy in Maharashtra. People chant mantras, Vedic hymns and devotional songs to celebrate the festival. They bring Ganpati home and after 10 days, immerse the Ganpati idol in a water body while celebrating the festival with full enthusiasm. Wishing everyone a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2022 12:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).