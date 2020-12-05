The Maldives has become a very popular holiday destination for celebrities. Many stars like Hina Khan are often spotted chilling at the beaches of this beautiful set of islands. The actress had visited the Maldives last year in December 2019 and found herself back at the beaches this year! Hina Khan vacationing in the Maldives means a lot of stunning pictures of the actress from her time there! She has been treating her fans with hot pictures from her vacay this time as well and her latest post is setting the internet on fire. Nothing Much Just Hina Khan Looking Like a Bombshell in Her Bikini Picture from Maldives.

Hina has been on a photo sharing spree on social media. She posted the pictures from the day she landed in the Maldives and has been updating her fans with her whereabouts ever since. Today, while the Hacked actress was soaking the sun, she happened to get clicked in a lavender bikini which is giving our major fashion goals.

The actress can be seen lying next to the waters on the sand while she enjoys the bright sun. Hina is seen wearing a pair of sunglasses as she flaunts her fit body in this gorgeous picture. One can simply not take their eyes off her toned body and we think all her lockdown workout session have to be credited for it! Her lavender bikini is from Angel Croshet's swimwear collection.

Check Out Her Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Apart from her amazing bikini collection, what has stolen our heart is Hina Khan's hat collection. The actress has surely packed quite a few striking hats that she has been flaunting through her Instagram posts. One of her hats also has 'HK On Vacay' inscribed on it which was an absolute favourite amongst her fans. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actress Hina Khan Looks Alluring in This Latest Selfie.

On the work front, Hina Khan had recently re-entered the Bigg Boss house as a Toofani Senior for the 14th season of the reality show. Her music video Humko Tum Mil Gaye also released recently and received a massive amount of love from the fans. She was also awarded the Style Icon of Television Industry 2020 (female) and Style Icon of Social Media 2020 (female) awards. Hina also won a prize at the Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Awards Films 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2020 12:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).