Oho Hill-Yatra With RJ Kaavya started from Dehradun to covers all 13 districts of Uttarakhand to promote its culture, food, music artists, etc. Oho Hill Yatra is Oho Radio’s initiative to get to every nook & corner of the state to glorify its unique & diversified culture, its people, its various colours, and the beauty of the state.

The idea focuses on a point that a lot of efforts need to go right out there to promote the culture until Bal mithai enjoys as much recognition across the country as other popular Indian sweets. It also aims to promote Uttarakhand as the most promising tourism place in India as it has a lot to offer in terms of natural beauty be it rivers, mountains, glaciers, holy places, or spirituality, peace, or soul searching through Radio. Mountains Are Calling! Uttarakhand Tourism Introduces 'Incentive Coupon Scheme': Now Visit Devbhoomi And Avail Discounts Every Day, Know All Details Here.

Till now, the Yatra has covered more than 28 places in and the journey is still on and is the first and one of its kind of activation to happen in the history of Radio. Oho Radio says that they are proud to be the one to plan such activity and execute it with all its hearts. "For us, it is an enjoyable journey and we feel internally satisfied when we reach the mountain top and take a bow in from of Himalayas! These mountains and their people carry so much in them and Oho Hill Yatra is a way to showcase everything it has to offer," the organisers said.