Valentine's day is around the corner, and every girl wants to look good and give their best shot. Valentine Week 2021 will kick off with Rose Day on February 7, Sunday and conclude with Valentine's Day on February 14. Here are some tips for you ladies for a quick get over without visiting a salon in this ultimate week of love.

1. Look around the weather and choose a suitable dress accordingly.

2. Choose a classic and romantically appealing outfit that enhances your curves.

3. For the colour palette and prints choose the colour according to the day. For example: Some shade of a red dress with rose prints.

4. For eyes, do smokey eyes. This would give a bold look.

5. Put on a natural pink shade blush and a shade of red for the lips.

6. Give a sleek look for your hairs. You can create a bun or straighten your hairs.

7. Add a good fragrance.

8. For your feet, wear some classic heels.

By following these easy steps, you will be all set to rock on your Valentine's eve without going to a salon.

But, Grooming isn't enough to make a day special. Surprise your partner with a good present and make your moments even more special. You can gift your better half with some roses, customised keychains, pop-up cards, Chocolate bouquets, Teddy bear, Customised photo frame or some fragrances.

These are some tips and tricks to make your Valentine's day special and create some good moments with your loved one. These are some of the special days for all the loved ones, so make sure you make it as special as possible.

