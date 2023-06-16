Even in the post-COVID era, many of us still work from home. But according to a recent survey, employees who chose remote work over the office had more time to browse social media, shop online, complete chores, and even have sex while working. Right, shaving off time from travel, people are able to do more than they would if they were at work. According to a poll of 1,000 US-based remote workers by travel point-savvy guidance website Upgraded Points, one in seven employees only clocked three to four hours of actual work per week due to extracurricular activities.

According to the report, multitasking included 10.5% of employees who admitted to having a "nooner" during their shift and 11.8% of employees who drank during working hours. According to the poll, other non-work-related activities included doing housework (71.6%), running errands (37.3%), power napping (24%), and visiting the doctor (23%). In addition, the poll revealed that 52.9% of respondents viewed films, 74.7% browsed social media, and 32.2% made travel plans.

The study discovered that three out of ten remote workers who occupy themselves with supplementary activities occasionally move their mouse so their status shows "active" rather than "away" or "offline" to evade their supervisor.

One in seven remote workers in the US who were polled by Upgraded Points about their on-the-clock habits admitted to logging only three to four hours of worthwhile work per day. According to Upgraded Points, Gen Z is the generation most likely to use the technique, doing so at a rate of 50.7%.

The survey results also revealed that remote workers frequently work from locations other than their residences. While most people work from home, 13.7% prefer going to a neighbourhood coffee shop, 12.4% go to a friend's house, and 4.2% spend their workdays in a co-working facility.

While 3.0% of those who work remotely do so from aircraft, 5.6% of remote employees "go to work" in airports. Despite the apparent distractions, two-thirds of the employees claimed they felt more productive outside of the workplace. Porn Addiction Sees Spike Amid Work From Home Culture in UK, People Consuming Up to 14 Hours of Pornography a Day: Report.

According to 80% of respondents, if employees only had to work four days a week, they would spend less time on non-work activities. Samsung most recently joined the trend of shorter workweeks by allowing employees one Friday off every month.

Full-time workers at the corporation's South Korean headquarters can take Friday off starting the next week. After local rival SK Hynix Inc. implemented a new rule enabling employees who clock more than 40 hours per week to take one Friday off each month, Samsung decided to follow suit. From June through November of last year, a total of 61 companies in the UK with about 2,900 employees trialled a four-day schedule.

