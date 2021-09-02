Tokyo Olympics came to close on August 8. There existed not only athletes from various countries struggling to compete for gold medals, but also high-tech appliances like wearable technology and artificial intelligence technology, playing essential role in the process.

It's reported that 3D athlete tracking technology appear for the first time in the games. It can provide data on the athlete's speed, body angle, acceleration, step length, etc. within a few seconds, extracting the athletes' 3D form. This is impossible to capture with the naked eye in the past.

The technology uses artificial intelligence to analyze the athletes' videos. It is not only a good record of the athletes' training, but also a brand new way of broadcasting—analyzing, interpreting and reviewing the highlights of the game in playback, which provides the Olympic audience with great experience.

The 3D athlete tracking technology combines computer vision technology and deep learning algorithms of AI, and generates a 3D grid without using special sensors or devices only with multiple standard cameras. Coaches and trainers can think over new training methods by extracting real-time bio-mechanical data to analyze athletes' performance. The system relies on AI to analyze the biomechanics of the athlete's movement and compute the location of key body joints.

In addition, through the recorded historical data of athletes, the system can trace training dynamic situation. Coaches are easy to organize and propose scientific training strategies to effectively improve training efficiency based on accurate analysis of sports postures and aggregation of sports data.

Not only athletics, climbing, swimming, gymnastics and equestrianism have all applied new or completely improved timers this year. According to the NHK, the International Gymnastics Federation has introduced an AI scoring assistance system developed by Japan's Fujitsu.

The system tracks the player's movements by projecting infrared rays onto the player, and converts the scene to a 3D image in real time. According to the images, AI can analyze the body's rotation and twisting and other subtle movements, and combine the past game data to judge the completion of the skills according to the scoring rules.

The AI called Xiaobing, used to score in the Olympic skiing venues this year, is reported that it is able to make consistent and complete evaluation as human professional referees. The system overcomes problems such as backgrounds of high light intensity or complex, extremely short time for athletes to stay in the air, and restrictions from competition venue. It can set athletes as the target and realize target detection, tracking and recognition based on prediction of target's motion sequence, and provide real-time feedback and assistance in correcting athletes' motion.

It is worth mentioning that as the market continues to grow, sports brands have also value more on technology input, competing to introduce new clothing and equipment to improve athletes' performance.

As an athletic clothing supplier of Olympic teams, Anta Sports produced 3D printed shoes for the boxing team, stating that such shoes can better fit humans and protect feet. In addition, the tights were customized in 3D referring to the body shape of gymnasts. To sum up, AI, the core of the new round of technological revolution, will benefits more aspects in the future society.

3D vision technology shows prospect of much popularization, and there will be more room for innovation in the future. With the consistent upgrading of new algorithms, deep computing makes information processing more efficient, and 3D effects more realistic and perfect.

In 2019, 5G was used commercially, and start its route in the entertainment industry. Apart from sports events, e-sports, films, variety shows, event festivals, many new trends can also take the advantages of high-quality pictures and smooth audio.

What kind of experience will the increasingly popular 5G and the accelerating application of AI bring? WIMI Hologram(WIMI), which occupies a leading position in the industry, continuously optimizes the realistic experience that have been here already, meanwhile, it also strives to create appliance of scenes.

After years of deployment, WIMI has become a leading company in AI basic data service industry. Established in 2015, WIMI has been listed on the stock market.

Multiple core technologies of it, such as computer vision and light field technology, have been fully applied to a variety of innovative scenarios such as human-computer interaction, smart driving, and smart cities.

WIMI focuses on holographic cloud services, mainly on automotive AR holographic HUD (Head Up Display), 3D holographic pulse LiDAR (Laser Radar), head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic software, holographic car navigation and other professional fields, covering not just high-tech industry, but advertising, entertainment and many other industries. It is a solution provider on holographic integrated technology.

With the development of technologies such as big data, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things, the industrialization of related technologies in the field of AI has begun and grown rapidly. Coordinating world-leading 3D computer vision technology and SaaS (Software as a Service) platform technology, WIMI's Hologram Cloud turns ordinary images into holographic 3D content through AI algorithms, and make it widespread in holographic advertising, holographic entertainment, holographic education, holographic communication and other fields.

Relying on technology accumulation and market experience, WIMI Hologram emphasizes equal on both research and application. Its data products and services have covered three technical fields, multiple algorithms and multiple application scenarios, and successively invested some companies, obtaining the recognition from many large-scale big customers such as Weibo. And its competitive advantages above have gradually become prominent.

Compared with its competitors, WIMI deserves the praise of "the founder of holographic ecology" for its strength. Major breakthroughs of it lie in holographic applications such as advertising, entertainment, education, and 5G communications.

Moreover, WIMI come to delve to and fulfill in-depth R&D and real applications in any part of holographic 3D computer vision collection, AI synthesis, transmission, presentation, and application. In the meantime, committed to build a bridge between the application of holographic technology and the presentation of holographic computer vision by constructing an expansive and open service platform.

Take WIMI's AI face recognition system as an example, which performs as fast and accurate as the human eye. The registration for each person needs only 2 seconds. Any direct physical contact and precise positioning in front of the identification device appear to be redundant, besides age or height.

WIMI creates products that suit plenty of scenarios by 5G+AI. 5G being populated much more, what kind of experience can be achieved with AI? Mobile phones can serve as an example. The ability to download files faster and watch ultra-high-definition videos online is the value of 5G that most people appreciate. Combined with AI, algorithms can not only optimize photos and videos but also realize many interesting applications based on this, such as slow motion and background replacement.

For gamers, faster network speed and improvements such as touch control can greatly improve the experience. WIMI's holographic computing strength, network connection capabilities, and hardware have reached a certain high level. Based on AI core algorithms, capture of high-speed motion dynamics, recognization of players' gestures in games and other specific applications would come true in social, gaming, education, medical AI and other fields. Whether it is an AR game or AI video display, by WIMI's design can bring an awesome experience.

In addition, WIMI also focuses on the mode of 5G+AI+3D, integrating 5G, AI, holographic projection and other advanced technologies to create fun learning conditions with a sense of technology. For example, providing the youth with more comprehensive and interesting knowledge, bring offline learning to online, so that they can learn from famous teachers without going out.

WIMI also won the "2020-2021 Advanced Unit of Scientific and Technological Innovation" award at the Scientists Forum，demonstrating its outstanding performance in the industry. WIMI's mission is to further improve AI market segmentation and deepening in the future, allowing a wide range of commercialization in technology.

At present, there are a large number of companies devoted to AI. According to statistics released by the Academy of New Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Strategy in June 2020, up to 2019, there are 797 AI companies, accounting for about 14.8% in the world, ranking the second.

The technologies in the future is undoubtedly for shaping life of the future, rather than the simple improvement of a certain index. Behind the seemingly rapid popularity, there are actually complicated technical problems.

However, shrinking back is not a good choice. We are supposed to take over the challenge to open up, then there will always be a bright future. Bear in mind that the final goal of science and technology must be to create more convenient life for mankind.

