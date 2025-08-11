Fact Check: Did Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Admit to India Losing 6 Jets and 1 Heron UAV During Operation Sindoor? PIB Reveals Truth As AI-Generated Deepfake Video Goes Viral

New Delhi, August 11: Did India lose six jets and one Heron UAV during Operation Sindoor? The question comes as a viral video on social media claims that the Indian Air Force's Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh admitted that the country lost six jets and one Heron UAV during the May 7 air engagements. The viral clip was shared by an X user named "The Whistle Blower". "Finally, Indian Air Force Chief admits India did lose six Jets and one Heron UAV during May 7th Air engagements," the post read.

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh reportedly said while speaking at the Air Chief Marshal L.M. Katre Memorial Lecture in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The viral clip shows Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh allegedly admitting that the country lost six jets and one Heron UAV during the May 7 air engagements, which were launched in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Fact Check: Social Media Posts Claiming Pakistani Forces Captured Indian Soldiers and Released Them After ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ Chants Are Fake, Old Video Circulated With Misinformation.

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Did Not Make Such Statement, Says PIB

A manipulated video is being shared online, falsely showing Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh admitting that India lost six jets and one Heron UAV during the May 7th Air engagements. #PIBFactCheck ▶️ This is an AI-generated deepfake video. ▶️ Air Chief Marshal has made… pic.twitter.com/9iMYPmzvFU — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 11, 2025

"We did lose six jets and one large Heron drone", Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh says in the video. So, did India lose six Jets and one Heron UAV? Scroll below to know the truth.

PIB Reveals Truth As AI-Generated Deepfake Video of Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Goes Viral

A fact check conducted by PIB revealed that the video in which Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh admits India lost six jets and one Heron UAV is an AI-generated deepfake video. Debunking the fake video, PIB said that the Air Chief Marshal did not make such a statement. It further revealed that the video was manipulated and artificially altered using AI technology. PIB's Fact Check also shared the original video in which Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh is heard saying that the Air Force shot down six Pakistani aircraft during Operation Sindoor. S-400 a Game Changer’: IAF Downed 6 Pakistani Aircraft, Including 5 Fighter Jets, Struck 9 Terror Camps During Operation Sindoor, Says Air Force Chief Amar Preet Singh (Watch Videos).

During the memorial lecture in Bengaluru, Air Force Chief Amar Preet Singh also said that five fighter jets and a high-value surveillance platform, likely an AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System) aircraft, were shot down by the Indian Air Force. He also shared satellite imagery and intelligence inputs, which detailed the extent of damage that was inflicted on Pakistan’s air fleet and terror infrastructure during Operation Sindoor.

Hence, the claim that Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh admitted that India lost six jets and one Heron UAV during the May 7 Air engagements is entirely fake, as the video has been manipulated using AI technology. Watch the original video of Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh below.

IAF Chief Says 5 Pakistani Jets and One AW&C Shot Down by S-400 During Op Sindoor

Fact check

Claim : Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh admitted that India lost six jets and one Heron UAV during Operation Sindoor. Conclusion : PIB says Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh's video in which he is seen admitting that India lost six jets and one Heron UAV is an AI-generated deepfake video. Full of Trash Clean

