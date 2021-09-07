Worthpad is a multichain, decentralized IDO platform that links early-stage innovators and ideas with $WORTH investors.

With the doors to decentralized finance (DeFi) being flung wide open, innumerable developers, businesses, and enthusiasts are flocking to reap the benefits that this technology has to offer.

Worthpad’s creators have highlighted that many blockchain and crypto start-ups journey from having “the best idea in the world” to then fighting an uphill battle to bring the idea to fruition due to limited resources. They explained this in an article saying, “You might have the best idea in the world, but if you lack the capital or marketing skills then you will have to struggle a lot to execute your idea.”

According to the Worthpad team, their primary goal is to make the investment in DeFi and cryptocurrency initiatives simple and accessible for everyone. Worthpad aims to provide high-growth potential crypto projects with the opportunity to raise liquidity fairly, while also building devoted communities around them.

Worthpad’s whitepaper states that $WORTH investors will be able to generate a lifelong passive income in form of tokens of the projects being incubated and accelerated on the Worth IDO Launchpad.

Worthpad

The platform has announced that they will give $WORTH token holders priority access to seed rounds, presales, and private sales of top-tier crypto ventures incubated and accelerated on the Worth IDO Launchpad.

Worthpad emphasized that they help innovative crypto startups in raising capital and provide technical assistance, mentoring community building expertise, and marketing support.

The platform prides itself on the ability to deliver suitable support to each project based on the project’s development stage. Worthpad has two programs for crypto startups looking to raise investment capital.

The Worth Incubator program is designed for startups in the conceptual phase. The Worth Accelerator program focuses on high-growth startups that already have a working MVP. The primary focus of the program is to help scale and grow the project quickly.

Projects accepted in Worth Incubator and Worth Accelerator have nearly endless support available through the Worth IDO Launchpad.

Worthpad pledges to provide innovative projects with a professional and hassle-free fundraising environment, as well as a secure investment ecosystem with limitless earning possibilities for $WORTH investors.