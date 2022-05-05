Back pain, injuries, anxiety, or stress are all connected to your health, and are not easy pressures to deal with. Let’s talk about how we can overcome these struggles through the use of yoga therapy with Tara Mitra.

Stress is a natural part of life. If not handled in a positive way, stress can create an instability within the body. The long-term effects of stress have been linked to several health issues; headaches, anxiety, fatigue, insomnia, hormonal imbalances, high blood pressure, diabetes, muscle tension, depression, irritability, lack of focus or concentration. With the consistent practice of yoga therapy these symptoms can be reduced.

Tara Mitra is a Yoga Therapist in the tradition of T. Krishnamacharya who is based in Sicily, Italy with over 18 years of yoga experience. Tara creates personalized and evolving yoga practices that empower people to progress towards improved health and well-being. The method is focused on reducing pain or suffering in a progressive yet gentle manner. It can be preventative or for over-all healing.

People are drawn to yoga therapy for many reasons, but the most common one is to get help with or relief from a specific symptom or health condition that is troubling them. Tara focuses on the specific symptoms that are causing that discomfort and creates a personalized practice to help reduce those symptoms, restore balance, increase vitality and outlook.

Tara reviews your complete health and customizes a program specifically for you. The yoga programs encompass a wide range of mind/body practices including breathing techniques (pranayama), postures (asana), chanting, meditation, relaxation or visualization techniques, and lifestyle changes (through diet, sleep, etc).

Through continual practice and self-care one can recreate their reality leading towards a healthier, happy and pain-free lifestyle.