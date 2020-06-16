Coronavirus in India: Live Map

#10thStudentsLivesMatter Trends on Twitter: AP Students Launch Online Campaign Demanding the Cancellation of Board Exams 2020 Amid the Pandemic

Viral Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 07:24 PM IST
#10thStudentsLivesMatter Trends on Twitter: AP Students Launch Online Campaign Demanding the Cancellation of Board Exams 2020 Amid the Pandemic
Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Students across the nation are worried about their exams being held in the coming days during this pandemic. While only a few states have decided to cancel the pending board exams and promote students to the next standards based on their performance on the academic year, other states and central boards are adamant about conducting the examinations, as decided. Through the #10StudentsLivesMatter, students of Andhra Pradesh have expressed their unwillingness to sit for the examination, citing safety concerns. The viral hashtag is running as one of the top trends on Twitter, as an online campaign with students demanding the cancellation of board exams amid the pandemic. Cancel Exams: Students Demand Postponement of JEE Main, NEET, CA and CS Exams, Trend #Cancel_CA_CS_exams and #HealthOverExams on Twitter. 

The nation eased restrictions after four phases of coronavirus lockdown. There is now a huge debate about conducting the examination at various levels. From school board examinations to final year exams to entrance tests, over the past few days, there have been discussions on whether it is safe to go ahead with them. Students have called upon authorities to cancel their exam, saying ‘students lives matter’ and arguing that although lockdown is lifted, the number of coronavirus cases haven’t gone down. #Cancel_Exam2020 Funny Memes Take Over Twitter Once Again! From 10th Board To CA, Students Share Jokes Demanding Cancellation of All Exams. 

Followed by these online campaigns, the Andhra Pradesh students also joined in with hashtag #10thStudentsLivesMatter, urging the government to hear their plea. The usage of the hashtag increased after the actor, Pawan Kalyan tweeted how the AP government reduced the timing of assembly session because of the coronavirus but declared ‘safe’ to conduct the board examinations in the state.

Here’s the Tweet:

#10thStudentsLivesMatter Trends on Twitter

Cancel Exam, Promote Students!

Students Concern About Health

Why Not AP?

When Other States Cancelled Board Exams!

While the protest online continues, Andhra Pradesh Education Minister, Adimulapu Suresh earlier confirmed that the SSC exams would be conducted as per the schedule. As of now, there is no response from the AP board or the government, and the remaining board exams 2020 will be conducted from July 10 to July 15.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 07:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

