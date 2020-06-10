Cancel Exams: Students Demand Postponement of JEE Main, NEET, CA and CS Exams, Trend #Cancel_CA_CS_exams and #HealthOverExams on Twitter

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Students across the nation are demanding the cancellation or postponement of the upcoming exams in fear of coronavirus pandemic. Almost every day, various tweets are seen displaying candidates’ plea to cancel the examinations. A few days ago, #PostponeCAExamsTillNovember trend on the microblogging platform with students seeking the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to cancel the examinations scheduled to be held in the coming days. Now it is not only CA students but, CS, NEET, JEE Main, all candidates have flooded their Twitter timeline rallying to postpone the examinations amid the pandemic. #Cancel_CA_CS_exams and #HealthOverExams are heavily trending on social media with students and parents urging the respective conducting body to consider their plea. CA Exams 2020: ‘Postpone Examinations Till November’, Demand ICAI Students As They Launch Twitter Campaign Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

ICAI had earlier postponed the CA June 2020 exams due to the increasing outbreak of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown situations. Similarly, JEE Mains, NEET and CS exams 2020 were all postponed. All these exams are now scheduled to be held in July, 2020. ICAI, in its earlier notice, stated that the CA exams—CA Foundation, CA Intermediate and CA Final would commence from July 29. Meanwhile, CS Foundation, Executive and Professional exams 2020 were revised and set to conduct from July 11. NEET 2020 is scheduled to be held on July 26 and JEE Main from July 18.

However, students of all the above examinations want to cancel or postpone the same till the spread of the virus is contained. The hashtags #Cancel_CA_CS_exams and #HealthOverExams display that at the moment, a significant number of students wants their examinations to be cancelled amid the pandemic.

Respected #ICAI from past 2 to 3 days we are requesting to cancel the exams, that doesn't mean we are protesting or degrading icai, this is the platform to reach icai in a better way so we are doing here, this is not a trend it is a request. #Cancel_CA_CS_exams please sir. — Deepugowda M N (@DeepugowdaM) June 10, 2020

For now, CA and CS exams are scheduled to be held in the month of july. Looking at the current situation conducting exams now is like inviting danger. Institutes risking lives of thousands of students is Unfair. Humble request. @icsi_cs @theicai #Cancel_CA_CS_exams — I have 5 followers (@ManishSrivathsa) June 10, 2020

Dear @theicai Please cancel the May attempt of CA & CS Exams. We r not in a condition to give our exams. Health is more important than this exams, so please listen to ur students nd postpone this attempt.#Cancel_CA_CS_exams#postpone_CA_exam_till_nov — prabhat kashyap (@prabhat3545) June 10, 2020

NEET shouldn't be held on July 26th. I don't want to risk my life just because of an exam. And especially, I don't want to risk my parent's, my grandparent's lives. I don't want them to suffer because of me. #postponeneet #postponejee @narendramodi @DrRPNishank #HealthOverExams — Manas Upadhyaya (@ManasUpadhyaya7) June 10, 2020

JEE/NEET 2020 should not be conducted in July considering the increasing number of cases. The students do not want to risk their lives during this time. #HealthOverExams #postponejee #postponeneet @ArindamRoycho14 @Beingiiitian — Amarthya Chandar (@AmarthyaChandar) June 10, 2020

The official conducting bodies—ICAI, NTA and ICSI, are yet to respond to the viral hashtags. As of now, all the above examinations will be held as per the revised schedule released by respective conducting bodies. No changes have been made yet, and students will have to appear in the examinations following strict norms and restricts at the exam centres.