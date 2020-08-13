Final year university students and aspirants of JEE and NEET have all flood their Twitter timeline disagreeing to the decision of conducting exams amid COVID-19 pandemic. Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Punjab have cancelled their university exams for all the batches in view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases. Again, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have cancelled the exams except for final years. On the other hand, after repeated pleas by students to postpone competitive exams like JEE and NEET went unnoticed, they are now clicking their videos with #IamAgainstExamsinCovid, explain their issue. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court hearing on UGC guidelines on university exams is adjourned till August 14, 2020. Amid this rising concern over whether or not examinations should be held during this time, students flood Twitter #NoMoreWaitUGC and #IAmAgainstExamsinCovid.

#NoMoreWaitUGC is a significant hashtag, which is running almost every other day on social media, as the decision to whether cancel the final year exams or not is getting delayed. As per the last hearing at Supreme Court, the University Grants Commission (UGC) was granted time to respond on Delhi and Maharashtra governments’ affidavits saying they have cancelled exams amid the pandemic, citing disaster management guidelines. The apex court was hearing a bunch of pleas challenging a UGC circular, dated July 6, 2020, which mandated universities across the country to conduct final year exams by the end of September, 2020. The matter next will be heard on August 14, 2020—further delay over the decision. Students are worried about their future and once again flood Twitter timeline with #NoMoreWaitUGC, urging the commission to cancel the final year exams.

Check Tweets:

HRD Minister @DrRPNishank don't push the life of lakhs students in danger Cancel all the exams amidst Covid, because Students Lives Matter! Also @narendramodi pls listen your own students going through mental stress #IAmAgainst_ExamInCovid https://t.co/jfTuxNNOaQ#NoMoreWaitUGC — Final Year Students Unity (@students_unity) August 13, 2020

#NoMoreWaitUGC Trends on Twitter

Delay in decision is creating more stress to us. How much we have to wait? Please give us a fool and final decision whether exam is going to cancel or not tomorrow. @ugc_india @HRDMinistry @AmitShah #NoMoreWaitUGC #StudentsInSCForJustice #StudentsLivesMatter#NoMoreWaitUGC — Final Year Students Unity (@students_unity) August 13, 2020

More Tweets Surface!

Please issue degree and cancel the exams also and don't mess with student lives , we students were not testing kits🙏@narendramodi@HRDMinistry @AmitShah @ugc_india#NoMoreWaitUGC — FAIZ MD (@FAIZMD98925327) August 13, 2020

On the other hand, the National Testing Agency (NTA) scheduled Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main between September 1 and 6, JEE Advanced on September 27 and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on September 13, 2020. A petition has been filed before the SC seeking a direction to NTA for postponement of both NEET and JEE till normalcy return. With no response from the authorities yet, students took to Twitter, with ##IAmAgainst_ExamsInCovid explaining why they are against appearing in the competitive exams during COVID-19 pandemic.

#IAmAgainstExamsinCovid Trends on Twitter

No exam is precious than any student’s helath. ₩e have seen the SOP in thr KCET and UP B.ED and on basis of this we can say that we are not safe.#IAmAgainst_ExamsInCovid#SOPCantSaveJEE_NEET @DrRPNishank @HRDMinistry @nidhiindiatv @11Petitioners pic.twitter.com/Dp4uXeLOz4 — Manoj Tandi (@ManojTandi9) August 13, 2020

Students Appeal NTA to Cancel NEET and JEE

More Tweets Surface

Government is taking a serious risk of students life, health is very important than exams and results, please do understand us. We want decision today itself. please reply to us.#IAmAgainst_ExamsInCovid @HRDMinistry @DrRPNishank @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/tbBtVV9Pb6 — SAMDEVA (@SAMDEV41) August 13, 2020

This year has been quite hectic for students. The uncertainty of conducting examinations is tortuous for students. They are suffering because of the various decision-making misadventures. Delhi University is holding online open-book exams for final year UG and PG students; however, the experience is proving stressful for students.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2020 01:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).