Delhi University (DU) has postponed its online open-book examinations (OBE) by ten days. The exams which were earlier supposed to begin on July 1 will now start only on July 10 due to the rising cases of coronavirus. The decision comes after DU Teachers' Association (DUTA) wrote to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal asking the exams to be cancelled due to COVID-19. As the news spread, people took to social media platforms with funny memes and hilarious GIFs on the dates of the exam being postponed every now and then. Funny memes from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to Hera Pheri, people used hilarious scenes from the movie to represent the situation of the students in Delhi University. Delhi University Postpones Open Book Exams For Final-Year Students, New Date Sheet to be Released on July 3.

DUTA cited the tweet of June 24, asking the UGC to revisit guidelines of assessment for both terminal and intermediate level students. Dean Examinations Vinay Gupta said in a notification on Saturday. The revised date sheet for the exams would be uploaded on the DU website on July 3, the notification said. As various exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 lockdown, social media users would often take to the internet laughing at it. Every time a university announced the cancellation of exams, netizens would share release a truckload of funny memes on the instance. Exams Cancelled Funny Memes And Jokes Take Over Social Media as Maharashtra Government Cancels Final Year University Examination.

#delhiuniversity HRD minister again postponed final year exams. Meanwhile students to HRD Minister be like-- pic.twitter.com/uabzhQ9bED — Sanskar Gupta (@sanskar10136) June 27, 2020

#delhiuniversity postpones the exams again Backbenchers to toppers: pic.twitter.com/5Ft9ARFawQ — Ashanya Kaur (@ashanyakaur) June 27, 2020

#delhiuniversity postpone exams again. DU students to University head : pic.twitter.com/2xqzGchEPi — Shubham Bhatt (@Shubharcasm) June 27, 2020

They are postponing the exams for 10 days because of covid 19. And according to their genious mind covid will disappear after 10 days #delhiuniversity @duagainstobe pic.twitter.com/BPgfjSLCj5 — Surabhi Maheshwari (@SurabhiMahesh10) June 27, 2020

Let me who want CBSE results to be postponed by 15 july #delhiuniversity#PostponeNEETandJEE pic.twitter.com/i2Ey3OjrGf — محمد قمرازمان خان (قمر ) (@Mr_quamar1) June 27, 2020

#delhiuniversity#DuagainstOBE Again 10 days delay Situation right now This kind of injustice with students pic.twitter.com/Blu4OFa09v — Kavita Ghugtyal (@kavita_ghugtyal) June 27, 2020

Vinay Gupta said, "The mock test to facilitate students appearing for examinations for awareness about the procedures of OBE mode, to be conducted remotely, shall start from July 4. A separate notification shall be issued by the examination branch regarding all the details of the mock test before the commencement of the test." Many are of the opinion that the dates of the exams only seem to be getting postponed with no final decision about it.

