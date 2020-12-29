The new year 2021 is upon us as we leave behind the dreaded 2020 with hopes for better times, health and happiness. However, amid the hubbub of the year 2020, did you find time to decide what your new year resolution is going to be? Well, the way that this nightmare of a year has left us, it is time we make certain tweaks in our regular resolutions which usually include reaching out for the stars. Why not take a step back and have our resolutions based on the lessons we learnt from the year 2020? From cherishing little things to understanding the value of health, here's why resolutions for the coming year will go beyond joining the gym for one day! New Year 2021 Resolutions: Who Started Making Resolutions? Ahead of NYE, Know the History and Origins Behind This Worldwide Tradition.

Be Thankful for What We Have

Many of us were privileged enough to have foods on our plate, clothes to warm us and a roof over our heads. We have gone year after year disregarding the basics that help us make who we are. We must aim at being thankful for what we have.

Valuing Non-Materialistic Things in Life

Amid situations like 2020 we reached out to our families, we missed the hugs from friends, we came closer to ourselves and learnt how to deal with our emotions like loneliness, confusion, and the feeling of uncertainty. One of the resolutions must be to value all of this in future.

Health is Everything

This year also taught us that nothing is more important than health. The world stopped because of a disease and without a vaccine we had to trust in our immune system. It is important that we prioritise health over everything. Don't let your work-life rule you.

Spend More Time With People Who Matter

Your new year resolution must be to spend more time with the people who matter in your life. You never know when will be the last time you ever see them.

Life is too short to think and work towards things that don't matter in life. Instead use this time you have at hand to share love, joy and kindness.

