New Delhi, February 2: In a world where wedding celebrations are often filled with dance and joy, how far can a groom's antics go before they cross the line? This question arose in New Delhi on January 16 when a groom’s dance to a Bollywood song, "Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai", led to the cancellation of his wedding. While it was meant to be a light-hearted moment, the groom's performance ultimately offended the bride’s father. What was intended as fun soon turned into a family feud, leaving the wedding in ruins.

As per an NDTV report, the incident unfolded when the groom arrived at the wedding venue in New Delhi with his baraat. Dancing to the beats of the band, his friends encouraged him to perform, and he joined in on the famous Bollywood track Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai. What began as a playful moment quickly escalated when the bride’s father, observing the display, became visibly upset. He considered the groom's actions disrespectful and not in line with the family’s values. Big Salute! Bride’s Mother Calls Off Wedding in Bengaluru After Drunk Groom and His Friends Create Ruckus, Asks Barati to Return, Video Goes Viral.

Enraged by the situation, the bride’s father immediately intervened and called off the wedding, halting the ceremony right then and there. He expressed his disapproval, saying the groom's behaviour was a direct insult to the family's traditions and dignity. Despite attempts by the groom to apologise and explain that it was all in good fun, the bride’s father remained resolute in his decision, leaving the groom helpless and the bride in tears. Delhi Shocker: Juvenile Stabs 35-Year-Old Man to Death Near Delhi Police Bhawan, Arrested Video Goes Viral.

As per the report, the bride’s family revealed that the father’s anger persisted long after the wedding was called off. He reportedly forbade any further interaction between his daughter and the groom’s family.

