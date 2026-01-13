Lucknow, January 13: A 20-year-old student at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) died by suicide in her hostel room on Monday evening, January 12, while on a video call with her father. The student, a resident of Aligarh pursuing her undergraduate degree, reportedly took the extreme step as her father, who works in Saudi Arabia, watched helplessly and pleaded with her to stop. Despite the father’s immediate attempts to alert local relatives and university authorities, help could not arrive in time to save her.

University security and local police reached the hostel room shortly after being notified, finding the room locked from the inside. Upon breaking open the door, they found the student unresponsive. She was rushed to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The incident has sent shockwaves through the campus community, leading to increased calls for mental health support for students living away from their families. Greater Noida: Teenage Student Accused of Cheating in Exam With AI Dies by Suicide, Family Alleges Harassment.

The incident occurred late Monday evening during a routine video call between the student and her father. According to police sources, the conversation reportedly took a distressing turn, leading the student to end her life while the call was still active.

Her father immediately contacted relatives in Aligarh and university officials to intervene. However, by the time the hostel administration reached her room, the door had to be forced open. Servite Convent School Student Suicide: Class 10 Girl Found Dead at Home After Pre-Board Results in Narmadapuram.

The Aligarh police have taken possession of the student's mobile phone and other electronic devices for forensic examination. No suicide note was recovered from the room, leaving the motive behind the act currently unknown.

Preliminary investigations suggest the student had been under emotional distress, though the specific cause has not yet been identified. Police are recording statements from her roommates, friends, and family members to reconstruct the events leading up to the tragedy.

AMU officials expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family and stated that the university is cooperating fully with the ongoing police probe. The administration has emphasized that counseling services are available for students struggling with academic or personal pressure.

Following the incident, student groups have requested the administration to strengthen mental health awareness programs within the hostels. A post-mortem examination was conducted on Tuesday, and the body has been handed over to the family for final rites.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

