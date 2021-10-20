New Delhi, October 20: Past couple of years have been troublesome for most of the people with the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown leading to the loss of employment and livelihoods of many people. Families are finding it difficult to meet their ends, and in situation of financial distress it has become difficult to cater to medical emergencies as well. This Raipur-based family is facing a similar situation. Their 10-year-old daughter is suffering from bone cancer (Osteosarcoma) and they are facing it difficult to arrange funds for her treatment.

The family has made an appeal to the public seeking financial help to save their little beloved daughter, Aarvi Awasthi. Her mother, Chandrika Awasthi, has said that her daughter, who was once never sitting idle, is now bed-ridden. Their family have spent all their savings and borrowed money as well for her treatment. However, the funds are still not sufficient. The little girl is undergoing treatment at Balco Medical Center Naya Raipur at Chhattisgarh.

The family has spent Rs 4 lakh on the treatment of the little girl. The family urgently require Rs 9,95,000 to save their beloved daughter. They need to arrange the said fund before October 25. The family belongs to the middle -class and urgently need public's help to save the life of their dear daughter. People who are willing to contribute towards saving the little one's life can reach out and make their contribution either through online transfers or directly to the family's bank account. Details are as follows:

People Can Send Money Via Paytm, GPay & Phonepe on: 7389900665

People Can Directly Transfer Money in The Following Account:

30327039988

State bank of India

Chandrika prasad avasthi

Ifsc code - SBIN0004440

The family has made an humble request to save their little daughter from bone cancer and give her a life so that she can live to its fullest. Every small contribution will be a huge help towards the attempt to save a child's life.

