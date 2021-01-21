UK, January 21: Khalsa Aid, United Kingdom-based non-governmental organisation has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for their humanitarian work across the globe. Over the past few years, whenever the world witnessed disasters, the Khalsa Aid volunteers stepped up to help people.

Canadian MP Tim Uppal, MPP for Brampton South Prabmeet Singh Sarkaria and Mayor of Brampton Patrick Brown officially nominated Khalsa Aid for the prestigious award. Khalsa Aid Organisation Wins Heart by Serving Pizza to Truckers Stuck in UK Ahead of Christmas Eve 2020; Know More About The Humanitarian Sikh Organisation.

Here's what Khalsa Aid tweeted:

Khalsa Aid, as an organisation is based upon the Sikh principle of "Recognise the whole human race as one". Over the past few months, Khalsa Aid distributed free food to thousands of truck drivers stranded on the UK-France border that was closed after the new strain of coronavirus was found in the United Kingdom on the Christmas Eve 2020.

Last month, the organisation also installed 25-foot massager machines at Singhu border for farmers who were protesting against the Centre's three agricultural laws. The volunteers of the organisation helped farmers with food and other essential items during the ongoing protest, including organising langar services.

