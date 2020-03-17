Baba Sehgal's New Song Is About Preventive Measures Against Coronavirus, And It Has Everything From Namaste to Eating Greens (Watch Video)

Baba Sehgal (Photo Credits: Baba Sehgal Entertainment YouTube)

Indian rapper Baba Sehgal has released a song about the current crisis situation caused due to Coronavirus. Although he has made the song in his trademark style, it conveys an important message about the preventive measures to be taken against COVID 19. Titled 'CoronaVirus sey bachney ka Indian Tareeka' (Ways to stay away from Coronavirus the Indian way), Baba Sehgal firstly says how across the world people have resorted to doing 'Namaste' (joining palms to greet a person) which is a traditional practice in India. Coronavirus Prevention: How to Break the Habit of Touching Your Face and Avoid Getting Infected in the Wake of COVID-19.

Other than saying Namaste, Baba Sehgal tells people to adopt a proper diet. The lyrics go, "Don’t go after Bakri Cow, Dal Sabzi Jyaada Khao, Bheed Bhaad mein Kam Jao, Trim ho Jao, Gym Jao." (Don't eat meat, eat more of pulses and vegetables, avoid crowded places and get a lean figure.) He says travelling should be stopped and people should understand the gravity of the situation. In his song, he also says that across the world no matter which part of the world you are, the Indian ways of preventive measures will help you survive the situation. Coronavirus Prevention: How to Have a Super-Healthy Microbiome and Be Less Vulnerable to Viral Invaders like COVID-19.

Baba Sehgal Releases Song on Indian Ways to Prevent Coronavirus:

Many world leaders including the United States President Donald Trump was spotted doing Namaste at meetings with dignitaries. Coronavirus has spread across continents killing and infecting thousands of people. It has affected the economy disrupting normalcy in the world. People in many areas are in self-quarantine in a way to thwart the outbreak. Elderly are the most vulnerable due to weak immune system. Most governments and organisations are trying to fight the virus by adopting various measures. Many companies have let their employees work from home until the outbreak is under controlled.