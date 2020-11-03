You may not be a child anymore but there is no doubt you have heard the kid's song Baby Shark. And if you hear it once now, you will keep humming its addictive tune, going "Baby Shark dooo doo doo doo doo". The catchy tune has worked in its favour as the video has become the most-watched YouTube videos with over 7.04 billion views. With that record, the song puts behind "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi. So for all the Baby Shark lovers, your replaying it over and over again has somewhere contributed to this feat.

YouTube video titled, "Baby Shark Dance" clocked over seven billion views on November 2 to make this record-breaking achievement. The two-minute song was released in 2016 by Seoul-based production company Pinkfong, a content creator under Korean startup SmartStudy. The Korean version however, was found itself in trouble over some sexist lyrics. But the original song featuring little kids wearing colourful clothes, dancing on the catchy tune, this song has become a kid's favourite no doubt. And given its popularity, a handwashing version was also released in March at the onset of coronavirus pandemic.

Watch Video of Baby Shark Dance Song:

If you have kids in your family or around you, you have definitely heard it more than once. It's catchy tune has also got it some adult fans too. A video of a parrot singing and dancing to it also went viral earlier this year. The other honours for this song include being at the 32nd spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in January 2019. It was also on the UK Top 40 list. As a grown up, you may love it or hate it, but you cannot not go doo doo doo after you hear it just once!

