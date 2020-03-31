Baby Shark Gets a Handwashing Song Version in Time of Coronavirus Pandemic! Now Wash Your Hands Doo Doo Doo... (Watch Video)

Even if you haven't grown up around a child around you, you'd have still heard the popular children's song Baby Shark. "Baby SHARK, doo doo da-doo da-doo…." the catchy tune gets in your head, even if you listen to it just once. And once you listen to it, you can't ignore it. Now taking advantage of this song's popularity, a new handwashing song on the same tunes has been released. Considering the Coronavirus pandemic situation, during which it has become mandatory to wash hands frequently, Pinkfong, the brand behind the song has released a handwashing version. So in this instead of Baby Shark, the lyrics go "Wash Your Hands doo doo da-doo da-doo…." Baby Shark Videos With Little Kids Are Going Viral on the Internet and Here Are Some of the Cutest to Make Your Day!

Listening to the Baby Shark song can keep one humming to its catchy tune for quite some time. And so the popularity of this children's song is definitely not restricted to kids anymore. Pinkfong, the South Korean brand which has created this song, made another rendition suitable to the time of Coronavirus spread worldwide. It is called 'Wash Your Hands With Baby Shark' and the lyrics, "wash your hands, doo doo doo doo doo, grab some soap, doo doo doo doo doo, rub your hands, doo doo doo doo doo..." go in with the same tune as the Baby Shark. UNICEF 'Hand-Washing Dance' Video Goes Viral Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

Watch The Video of Baby Shark Hand Washing Version:

After the handwashing part ends, it also gives other necessary steps like covering mouth while sneezing and coughing into the elbow. If your kids love Baby Shark song, then this version is probably the best way you can explain them on how to stay safe in the time of this crisis. There are a lot of videos being made to spread awareness about the correct technique of handwashing, especially now to avoid the germs. A few days ago, hand wash challenge was also going viral on social media platforms. The WHO also started a #SafeHands challenge to promote handwashing.